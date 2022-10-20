$90M estimated to rehabilitate drainage systems at Bartica

Kaieteur News – Early this year Bartica farmers during a Government outreach held there had asked for their drainage systems to be fixed and the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha promised then that their request will be granted.

The Ministry is moving ahead to deliver on its promise but its Engineer has estimated that nine drainage systems in the Region Seven district will cost Guyana some $90M to rehabilitate. This was revealed in advertisement placed in the daily newspapers inviting contractors to bid for the projects. The project is being tendered by the Ministry Agriculture/National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), one of its agencies.

The advertisement states “The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority, Ministry of Agriculture invites bids from suitably qualified and experienced bidders to undertake the following projects: works-rehabilitation of drainage and irrigation systems in Region No. Seven lot 1-9”.

According to the Ministry, it is estimated to cost $9M to rehabilitate drainage channels at One Mile Bartica while $3.5M was estimated for rehabilitative work for drainage channels at Two Miles.

The third drainage system to be fixed is located at Basaboo Creek and it is estimated that works there will cost $9.7M. Some $13.9M for works on a fourth drainage system located at New Found Out. Another $13.9M was estimated for works on a fifth drainage system at Marshall Falls.

For the drainage system at Agatash Creek, rehabilitative works are estimated to cost some $12.1M while another $9.5M was estimated for the same works on a seventh drainage system at Seven and a Half Miles Potaro Road, Bartica.

The final two drainage systems to be fixed are located at Eight Miles, Potaro Road and Agatash. Rehabilitative works on these two drainage systems are expected to cost $13.8M and $4.5M respectively. For repairs on the nine Bartica drainage systems, the total estimated cost is $90M. Bids for the nine projects will be opened on Tuesday October 25, 2022 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), located at Kingstown, Georgetown.