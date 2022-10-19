Singles, Doubles finals to culminate 2022 edition today

CRTTF Mini and Pre-Cadet Championships…

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Region Table Tennis Federation Mini and Pre-Cadet Championships, which commenced on Friday, October 14, brings the curtains down today, October 19, at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

After a much-deserved rest day yesterday, Tuesday, action serve off time today is 10:00 hrs with the Boys Under-13 Doubles semi-final round.

In the final four that will be played simultaneously, Guyana’s Ebo McNeil and Malachi Moore take on St. Lucia’s team of Leshon Francis and Manie Eleuthere, while Jamaica’s Lohan Royes and Gmarco Smith oppose T&T’s Sekel McIntosh and Ethan Ramcharan.

The finale is scheduled to be contested one hour after these two matches. At that time, Billingy and Sukhai will face the Jamaican duo of Whyte and Denton to see which Country carts off with bragging rights in the Girls Under-13 Doubles finale.

Following that, the first two of the four Singles finals will be contested simultaneously from 10:30 hrs. The Under-11 Division are up first to see who claims tops honours, as Samara Sukhai and Shackecy Damon battle in an all-Guyanese final, on Table 2.

For Sukhai, her campaign to the finale commenced with a bye in the quarterfinal round followed by a 3 – 0 win over fellow Guyanese Nakeiva Fordyce while Damon commenced her run with a bye followed by a semi-final triumph over Seona Barker, another Guyanese.

In the Boys Division on Table 1, Jamaica’s Ajani Spencer and Francis of St. Lucia will thrash it out in the finale.

Spencer got past Trinidad and Tobago’s Liam Walter in the semi-final and Guyana’s Aaron Hopkinson in the quarterfinals after he commenced with a bye in the round-of-16. In Francis’ journey, he defeated T&T’s Aaron Noel and Liam Rattoo in the semis and quarterfinal rounds, respectively, and also received a bye in the opening round.

At 11:30 hrs, Jasmine Billingy will conclude her hunt for Gold in Guyana colours as she faces St. Lucia’s Shatal Charles in the finale.

Billingy defeated T&T’s Lyllana Boodhan in the semifinal round to advance after she progressed from the quarterfinal round with a bye. Her competitor, Charles, trounced Jamaica’s Keeara Whyte in the final four after she got the better of the other Jamaican in the division, Kayan Denton, in the quarterfinals.

The older Boys take centre stage at noon (12:00h) with the responsibility of bringing the championships to an exciting conclusion. Guyana’s Malachi Moore and St. Lucia’s Manie Eleuthere will collide to determine who takes the Gold.

In the division two players short of a full house, Moore progressed with wins over Barbados’ Mdjai Collymore, St. Lucia’s Vernon Salvator and T&T’s Sekel McIntosh in the round-of-16, quarterfinals and semis, respectively.

The other finalist, Eleuthere, got past Guyana’s Ebo McNeil in the semis, T&T’s Jonathan Cottoy in the final eight and Grenada’s Zidane Gibbs in the round-of-16.