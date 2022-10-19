Randolph (Duckie) Singh Memorial Cycle Road Race set for Sunday

Latest update October 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 19, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Flying Stars Cycling Club will be hosting the inaugural Randolph (Duckie) Singh Memorial Cycle Road Race on Sunday starting at 8:00am.
The event will commence on Vlissengen Road (opposite GDF ground) and is being sponsored by Flying Stars Cycling Club and friends.
The event will be contested in the Senior, Junior, Veterans U-50 Veterans O-50, Pre-juniors and Ladies divisions.
Oct 19, 2022By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – Berbice defeated Essequibo by five wickets to win the Guyana Cricket Board senior inter county 50-over competition which concluded last evening at the Guyana...
Oct 19, 2022
Oct 19, 2022
Oct 19, 2022
Oct 19, 2022
Oct 19, 2022
Kaieteur News – Mr. Jimmaul Baggot is in the news. He was (still is) the chairman of the BV/Triump NDC when that NDC... more
Kaieteur News – West Indies loss to Scotland in yesterday’s World T 20 Qualifiers was not stunning as the team’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – At the height of Donald Trump’s Presidency of the United States (U.S.) when,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]