Randolph (Duckie) Singh Memorial Cycle Road Race set for Sunday

Kaieteur News – The Flying Stars Cycling Club will be hosting the inaugural Randolph (Duckie) Singh Memorial Cycle Road Race on Sunday starting at 8:00am.

The event will commence on Vlissengen Road (opposite GDF ground) and is being sponsored by Flying Stars Cycling Club and friends.

The event will be contested in the Senior, Junior, Veterans U-50 Veterans O-50, Pre-juniors and Ladies divisions.