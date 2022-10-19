Latest update October 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Port Kaituma, GT Kanaimas are male and female champs

Oct 19, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Port Kaituma and GT Kanaimas were crowned male and female football champions respectively when the Amerindian Heritage games concluded on Sunday night at the Everest Cricket Club.

The winning GT Kanaimas team collecting their prize from Minister Pauline Sukhai, MP. (Zaheer Mohamed photo)

Urged on by a large and vocal crowd, Port Kaituma of Region One defeated Paruima of Region seven 4-2 via kicks from the penalty mark after they were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Port Kaituma went ahead when Cornel St. Romaine fired home from within the area in the 37th minute, while Canadian Smith drew Paruima level in the 72nd minute.

Mabaruma Spartans volleyball team accept their hardware. (Zaheer Mohamed photo)

GT Kanaimas of Region four beat Paiwomak Warriors of Region Nine 4-0 in the female final. Jessica Teasdale put GT Kanaimas ahead in 33rd minute when she slotted home from outside the area following a build-up. Jalade Trim doubled the lead in the 43rd minute after working her way inside the box before sending her powerful shot into the roof of the net. Shanie Tornhill netted GT Kanaimas third goal as she fired home from the right side of the box in the 45th minute to hand her team a 3-0 lead the break.

Paiwomak Warriors increased their pace in the second half, but their opponents defence stood well. However, Trim netted her second in the 71st minute to give her team a comfortable victory.

The victorious Port Kaituma football team with Minister Pauline Sukhai, MP. (Zaheer Mohamed photo)

Mabaruma Spartans of region one beat Bartica Warriors of Region seven in the male volleyball final, while Orealla Siparuta of Region six overcame Silver Sand Waramuri of Moruca to win the female title. Kyle December of Mabaruma Spartans won the MVP in the male segment and Lauren Peneux of Orealla Siparuta took the MVP in the female division.

Orealla Siparuta volleyball team receive their prize. (Zaheer Mohamed photo)

