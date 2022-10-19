Port Kaituma, GT Kanaimas are male and female champs

Kaieteur News – Port Kaituma and GT Kanaimas were crowned male and female football champions respectively when the Amerindian Heritage games concluded on Sunday night at the Everest Cricket Club.

Urged on by a large and vocal crowd, Port Kaituma of Region One defeated Paruima of Region seven 4-2 via kicks from the penalty mark after they were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Port Kaituma went ahead when Cornel St. Romaine fired home from within the area in the 37th minute, while Canadian Smith drew Paruima level in the 72nd minute.

GT Kanaimas of Region four beat Paiwomak Warriors of Region Nine 4-0 in the female final. Jessica Teasdale put GT Kanaimas ahead in 33rd minute when she slotted home from outside the area following a build-up. Jalade Trim doubled the lead in the 43rd minute after working her way inside the box before sending her powerful shot into the roof of the net. Shanie Tornhill netted GT Kanaimas third goal as she fired home from the right side of the box in the 45th minute to hand her team a 3-0 lead the break.

Paiwomak Warriors increased their pace in the second half, but their opponents defence stood well. However, Trim netted her second in the 71st minute to give her team a comfortable victory.

Mabaruma Spartans of region one beat Bartica Warriors of Region seven in the male volleyball final, while Orealla Siparuta of Region six overcame Silver Sand Waramuri of Moruca to win the female title. Kyle December of Mabaruma Spartans won the MVP in the male segment and Lauren Peneux of Orealla Siparuta took the MVP in the female division.