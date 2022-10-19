Mahdia, Demerara All Stars are Tapeball cricket champs

Kaieteur News – Mahdia and Demerara All Stars were crowned male and female champions respectively of the annual Heritage games T10 Tapeball competition which was contested Sunday.

Mahdia beat Moraikobai by seven wickets in the male final. Batting first, Moraikobai made 72-8. K. Balgobin scored 23 and A. Mahase 15 not out.

Beepaul Bandoo claimed 3-9 and C La Rose 2-18.

Mahdia responded with 73-3 in six overs.

Bandoo made 25, A. Rodrigues 12 not out and Andrew Gibson 10. Bandoo was named man of the match.

In the female final, Demerara defeated Mabaruma by 29 runs. Demerara All Stars posted 128-2 taking first strike. E. Ashby led with 55 while N. Rogers scored 45 not out and Joy Ann Richards 31.

Mabaruma scored 99-8 in reply. A. Bermudez made 39, S. Marie 22 and M. Dos Santos 10. Richards picked up 3-16, N. Wall 2-9 and M. Daniels 2-29.