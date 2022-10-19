GuySuCo gets new board of directors

Latest update October 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 19, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A new board directors for the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) was on Tuesday appointed and according to the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, their main goal is to ensure that the state owned company regains viability.
The GuySuCo board members are: Madanlall Ramraj, Jairam Petam, Mohamed Raffik, Roy Hanoman Singh, Shaleeza Shaw, Tarachand Balgobin, Shameera Evans, Desmond Sears, Vishnu Panday, Paul Cheong, Ramnarayan Rupan, and Aslim Singh.
GuySuCo has been on a downward slope in recent years and with the appointment of a new board the government hopes that appointees can play a major role in revitalizing Guyana’s sugar industry.
According to a press statement sent out by the Ministry of Agriculture, Mustapha during a brief meeting with the new appointees reminded them that the “revitalization and modernization of Guyana’s sugar industry remain of utmost importance to the government and the people of the Guyana “. He stressed too that it is board’s responsibility to implement government policies that is related towards the development of the sugar industry and noted too that in order for the company to function well, there must be a “direct line of communication between the directors and the estates’ management.
Oct 19, 2022By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – Berbice defeated Essequibo by five wickets to win the Guyana Cricket Board senior inter county 50-over competition which concluded last evening at the Guyana...
Oct 19, 2022
Oct 19, 2022
Oct 19, 2022
Oct 19, 2022
Oct 19, 2022
Kaieteur News – Mr. Jimmaul Baggot is in the news. He was (still is) the chairman of the BV/Triump NDC when that NDC... more
Kaieteur News – West Indies loss to Scotland in yesterday’s World T 20 Qualifiers was not stunning as the team’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – At the height of Donald Trump’s Presidency of the United States (U.S.) when,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]