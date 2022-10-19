Latest update October 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

GuySuCo gets new board of directors

Oct 19, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A new board directors for the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) was on Tuesday appointed and according to the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, their main goal is to ensure that the state owned company regains viability.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha taking a photo with the newly appointed Board of Directors

The GuySuCo board members are: Madanlall Ramraj, Jairam Petam, Mohamed Raffik,  Roy Hanoman Singh, Shaleeza Shaw, Tarachand Balgobin,  Shameera Evans, Desmond Sears,  Vishnu Panday,  Paul Cheong, Ramnarayan Rupan, and  Aslim Singh.

GuySuCo has been on a downward slope in recent years and with the appointment of a new board the government hopes that appointees can play a major role in revitalizing Guyana’s sugar industry.

According to a press statement sent out by the Ministry of Agriculture, Mustapha during a brief meeting with the new appointees reminded them that the “revitalization and modernization of Guyana’s sugar industry remain of utmost importance to the government and the people of the Guyana “. He stressed too that it is board’s responsibility to implement government policies that is related towards the development of the sugar industry and noted too that in order for the company to function well, there must be a “direct line of communication between the directors and the estates’ management.

