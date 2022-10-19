Latest update October 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Govt. to spend $1.7B to rehabilitate 13 hinterland bridges

Oct 19, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana (GoG) is inviting bids for the reconstruction of 13 hinterland bridges from Mabura to Kurupukari, at the estimated cost of $1.7 billion.

Mabura and Kurupukari are villages located along the Lethem – Linden trail. Earlier this year, the Ministry of Public Works awarded approximately $3.19 billion in contracts to several contractors to execute the upgrade of 32 hinterland bridges – stretching from Kurupukari to Lethem, Region Nine.

According to a recent invitation for bids, the ministry is looking for contractors for the rehabilitation of several other bridges. For the rehabilitation of bridges one, two, three and four (Mabura to Kurupukari), the engineer’s estimate is $609 million. For the rehabilitation of bridges five, six, seven and eight (Mabura to Kurupukari) this is estimated to cost $556 million and as for the rehabilitation of bridges nine, 10, 11, 12 and 13 (Mabura to Kurupukari), it is estimated to cost $591 million.

In April, the ministry had signed off on 32 bridge contracts for the upgrade of 32 hinterland bridges to international standards. Kaieteur News had reported that the projects have been divided into six lots and would see places like Iwokrama, Pirara, Surama, Camudi Bash, Annai, Yararinta, Genip Landing, Massara Junction, Point Ranch and Hunt Oil where the bridges will be built.

This publication had also reported that the ministry is not fixing those bridges because they are in a poor state but rather to upgrade them to “international standards.” It was stated that the ‘International standards’, means reconstructing the wooden structure bridges with concrete. Upon completion, the bridges would have the capability to accommodate heavier vehicles which usually traverse the Kurupukari to Lethem trail. In this year’s budget, the government allocated the sum of $4.1 billion for the re-construction of several bridges along the Kurupukari to Lethem corridor, noting that it will support the phased construction of the Linden to Lethem highway.

