Govt. partners with IDB to develop traffic app

Kaieteur News – The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has partnered with Guyana to develop an artificial intelligence traffic application called RESOLV.

The app was launched officially on Tuesday at the Ministry of Public Works Board Room, located in Kingston, Georgetown. The app was created to provide commuters with notification and traffic advisory updates when roadways are under construction. Road users can get these real-time updates on road closures, traffic situation, detours, etc. by scanning a WhatsApp QR. or by simply sending a “Subscribe Me” via WhatsApp to telephone number +1 (786)-244-6125).

The development of the app was financed by the IDB under a project called the Guyana Road Safety Action Plan. Country Manager of the IDB, Lorena Solórzano-Salazar, said that, “during road construction the traffic face challenges and that it is why a decision was taken to develop a technology in a communication tool (WhatsApp) to avoid traffic congestion”.

She pointed out that road safety and traffic management are very important and described the app as artificial intelligence software that can assist in this regard. “With a simple subscription process, users can engage RESOLV the artificial intelligence solution via WhatsApp to receive important messages about road closure, traffic disruptions or emergencies”.

By making use of this tool, she continued, traffic congestions can be reduced and users can be able to plan ahead and adjust the time of their journey.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill said, “This app and tool will be readily used as we seek to develop the East Bank corridor from Grove to Timehri” The project to develop the East Bank Corridor from Gove to Timehri is currently before the IDB for approval and when that process is done there is expected to massive road construction taking place in that area.

In order to manage the traffic properly during that period, the ministry will be sending out notifications to all the subscribers to the new app so they can know where the detours are and when certain parts of the road will be closed. Edghill added that the app is not only going to be limited to the East Bank corridor but it will be introduced countrywide for other road projects.