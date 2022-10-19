Govt. engages 100 caterers to form consortium to service oil ships

Kaieteur News – Following up on President Irfaan Ali’s proposal to form a local consortium to provide meals to offshore vessels servicing the country’s burgeoning oil and gas sector, the Ministry of Natural Resources has already engaged approximately 100 caterers.

The ministry announced yesterday that the initial step has been taken toward the formation of the consortium to allow local chefs to maximise on their skills. Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat on Tuesday met with the group along with a team of technical officers from his Ministry, the Local Content Secretariat, and the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest).

The consortium is being developed with the intent of boosting the local capacity of these service providers to provide meals and food supplies to Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels. Importantly, the consortium will comprise of catering companies from various regions across Guyana.

During the meeting, Bharrat assured that a follow up meeting will be held soon and that the technical team at his Ministry along with the Local Content Secretariat will remain engaged to coordinate and facilitate the process to build capacity within the local catering sector.

Also present were the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Natural Resources, Mr. Joslyn McKenzie, Mr. Martin Pertab, Director of the Local Content Secretariat, MNR Legal and Technical Officers, and Ms. Samora Marcus Watkins, Director of Investment Promotion and Facilitation, GO-Invest.

Under pressure to create business opportunities for locals within the oil and gas sector, President Ali on Sunday announced that he is pushing for the creation of a catering consortium to tap into the supply of food and other services to the industry.

He told a forum at Leguan on Sunday that Guyana could soon see local chefs directly benefitting from the oil and gas sector, with the establishment of a consortium of cooks supplying food and food items to the FPSOs.

Ali on Sunday disclosed that he has called for the formation of the body, to prepare chefs from across the country to tap into the massive opportunity. “I have instructed the Minister of Natural Resources to work on bringing together a consortium of all our major caterers in the country into one company and let them buy the management skills, whether it is international or regional so that together in a consortium, they could participate in the bidding process to provide all FPSOs offshore with food and food supplies.” The President emphasised that local enterprises must come together to create consortiums to better position themselves to access economic opportunities.

President Ali’s announcement comes several months after the issue of Guyana being saddled with a $300 million daily rental bill for the 30 supply boats that service the oil and gas sector. Guyana in 2016 inked a Production Sharing Agreement with Esso Exploration Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) and their partners Hess Guyana Corporation and China National Offshore Oil Company. Under that agreement, the operator EEPGL—commonly referred to as ExxonMobil Guyana—is allowed to recover up 100 percent of its exploration and other costs by deducting proceeds up to 75 percent of the production from the Stabroek Block. This publication reported that among the support services being utilised by ExxonMobil relate to the rental of its supply boats. These vessels are typically used to transport supplies to the oil platform and return other cargoes to shore. They also store equipment and provide other support services required.