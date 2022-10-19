Fisherman charged for killing younger brother

Kaieteur News – Twenty-one-year-old Sunil Cook, a fisherman of Vergenoegen Squatting Area, West Coast Demerara was on Tuesday remanded to prison for the murder of his younger brother.

Cook, who was represented by Attorney-at-law Ganesh Hira made his first court appearance at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Zamilla Alli-Seepaul where the charge was read to him.

The young man was not required to plead to the charge which states that he murdered 20-year-old Dave Cook, a fisherman of Vergenoegen Squatting Area. Cook was remanded to prison until December 1, 2022. According to police reports, the incident which claimed the life of Dave occurred on October 14, around 22:50hrs right in the Vergenoegen community.

Reports are that a 38-year-old woman reported to police that on Friday night, she was among the two brothers and other persons on the seawall at Vergenoegen when Dave allegedly told Cook that he saw his girlfriend with another man in Parika. She reported that Cook became annoyed, and an argument ensued between his brother and him.

The woman further explained that she saw the suspect take a swing at the Dave’s lower abdomen, which caused him to fall on the ground. It was then she observed Cook was holding a knife in his hand and his younger brother was bleeding profusely from his lower abdomen. Cook reportedly fled from the scene and the police were summoned shortly after the incident. An injured Dave was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was examined by a doctor and was later transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was admitted in a critical condition.

On Saturday, police said, around 01:48-hours, the young man succumbed to his injuries. An investigation was launched subsequently and Cook was later arrested.