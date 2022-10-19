Latest update October 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Digicel donates GYD $350,000 to Education Ministry’s TVET programme

Oct 19, 2022

Kaieteur News – Over the years, Digicel Guyana has not only been committed to youth development but it has been a long-standing partner of the Government and other organisations for social development across communities.

Yesterday, the company continued its work along these lines as it pledged $350,000 in support of the Ministry of Education’s Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET), Digicel said in a press release.

L-R (Education Officers) Donald Sanichara,  Jeanne Jefferey, Marcia Paddy (Assistant Chief Education Officer (Technical), Simone Pierre (Chief Commercial Officer, Digicel Guyana) and Marilyn Davis (Education Officer)

This programme aims to equip secondary school students with the relevant skills and knowledge for employment, thereby enabling them to transition easily into the working environment after completing training.

According to Chief Education Officer Dr. Marcel Hutson, “The Ministry of Education is mandated to ensure that Guyanese children are offered secondary education that will make them academically and economically viable. No child must be at risk of completing the secondary school cycle and not being gainfully employed or able to advance their studies”. He further explained that, “TVET is a crucial factor for lifelong learning. Economies will advance when the role and positioning of TVET are well integrated within the education system”.

Digicel’s Chief Commercial Officer, Simone Pierre said it is an honor for the company to partner with the Ministry of Education through this TVET programme as it believes in empowerment through education.

Ms. Marcia Paddy, Assistant Chief Education Officer – Technical, expressed her sincere gratitude to the team at Digicel for always coming on board when the Ministry called for the total communications provider’s continued support.

Digicel Guyana is part of the Digicel Group, a total communications and entertainment provider with operations in 31 markets throughout the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific. Digicel also runs a host of community-based initiatives across its markets, including Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago, which focus on educational, cultural and social development programmes.

