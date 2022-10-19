Cops nabbed with beef in pick-up after dead cow disappears from road accident

Kaieteur News – Berbice Police Commander, Shivpersaud Bacchus, on Tuesday nabbed four of his patrol ranks with lots of fresh beef in the tray of the Force’s pick-up after a dead cow disappeared from an accident scene at Number 19 Village, Corentyne.

As he recorded his discovery in a cell phone video, Bacchus could be heard saying, “You see the thing is Mr. Nedd, they want to embarrass us” as many began to suspect that patrol ranks might have knowledge about the missing cow.

The four ranks of the anti-crime patrol ranks of Region Six have found themselves in quite a situation and it has resulted in them being placed under close arrest for allegedly stealing the meat of the dead cow. Kaieteur News was informed that there was a report of an accident along the No.19 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice around 01:00hrs. The accident involved a cow and a minibus driven by Aziz Goolmohamed, of Kilcoy/Chesney, Corentyne, Berbice.

A traffic rank arrived at the scene and took the necessary information from the minibus driver and he was reportedly advised to remove the branded section of the cow skin. Goolmohamed was told to take it with him to the Central Police Station in New Amsterdam and make a statement. The traffic rank left and shortly after, the patrol ranks pulled up in one of the Force’s vehicles bearing licence plate number PAB 3148. Goolmohamed and his relatives were questioned again by the ranks and they related that they had knocked down the cow.

Goolmohamed and his relatives alleged that they recalled seeing one of the officers and some other persons cutting up the cow with a cutlass. Trusting the patrol ranks, Goolmohamed and his relatives left the scene and their minibus behind to make a report to the police station with the branded part of the cow skin but when they returned, the dead cow was missing and only some internal organs were found close by.

Incidentally, Bacchus passed by not long after in a vehicle with an officer and his attention was drawn to crowd of people on the road and he decided to stop and enquired what was going on. The bus driver told Bacchus about the accident he had with the cow and how its carcass went missing when they returned.

Kaieteur News understands that the Commander made a call for the Patrol Unit to return to the scene but the ranks did not know he was there. However, on their way back, they too got into an accident with another cow and were delayed. The commander found out their location and headed there. The ranks had indeed struck down another cow but inside the tray of their pick-up was fresh beef. Bacchus decided to make a cell phone video and at the end of it he said, “Y’all want to chop this next one here too”. The police rank who was in charge of the patrol when questioned, responded that he was taking the beef to lodge as exhibit. They were placed subsequently under close arrest pending an investigation.