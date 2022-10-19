Latest update October 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

CCJ to rule today on right to appeal Guyana’s elections petition

Oct 19, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will deliver its ruling today in appeal against a decision of the Court of Appeal of Guyana in which it held that it has jurisdiction to hear an election petition dismissed for improper service.

The Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

On July 19, the regional court heard a plethora of arguments in the case, before reserving its ruling, which it had promised to render in the shortest possible time. Hearing the case were CCJ Justices: Jacob Wit, Winston Anderson, Maureen Rajnauth-Lee, Peter Jamadar and Denys Barrow.

Today the five-man panel of judges will rule on the elections petition filed by Monica Thomas and Brennan Nurse on behalf of the APNU+AFC Coalition. Last January, Chief Justice (Ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire threw out the case and the two petitioners then challenged the Chief Justice’s decision at the Guyana Appeal Court (COA). On December 21, 2021, the majority held that the COA has jurisdiction to entertain an appeal from the decision of Chief Justice George, who had dismissed the Election Petition # 99 of 2020 on the grounds of late service, non-service, or improper service – on former President David Granger. The Appeal Justices had handed down a 2-1 decision. Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Justice of Appeal Dawn Gregory allowed the appeal, while Justice Rishi Persaud dissented from their position.

The consolidated appeal before the CCJ is one where Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo and Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, SC, are challenging the decision of the Appellate Court that it has the jurisdiction to hear the appeal over the dismissed election petition case which was filed by the main opposition coalition.

Jagdeo and Nandlall are contending that the majority of the COA erred in law and had no jurisdiction to hear and determine the appeal; neither from statute, the Constitution nor does it have an inherent jurisdiction. In the matter, Trinidadian Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes, is appearing on behalf of Jagdeo, while Nandlall appears on behalf of the Government of Guyana – whereas, Attorneys Roysdale Forde, SC, in association with Selwyn Pieters and John Jeremie stood for Thomas.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Berbice register five-wicket victory over Essequibo to take GCB senior inter county 50-over title

Berbice register five-wicket victory over Essequibo to take GCB...

Oct 19, 2022

By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – Berbice defeated Essequibo by five wickets to win the Guyana Cricket Board senior inter county 50-over competition which concluded last evening at the Guyana...
Read More
Port Kaituma, GT Kanaimas are male and female champs

Port Kaituma, GT Kanaimas are male and female...

Oct 19, 2022

Slingerz FC take lion’s share of WDFA League prizes

Slingerz FC take lion’s share of WDFA League...

Oct 19, 2022

Mahdia, Demerara All Stars are Tapeball cricket champs

Mahdia, Demerara All Stars are Tapeball cricket...

Oct 19, 2022

Randolph (Duckie) Singh Memorial Cycle Road Race set for Sunday

Randolph (Duckie) Singh Memorial Cycle Road Race...

Oct 19, 2022

Singles, Doubles finals to culminate 2022 edition today

Singles, Doubles finals to culminate 2022 edition...

Oct 19, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]