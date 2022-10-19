Berbice register five-wicket victory over Essequibo to take GCB senior inter county 50-over title

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – Berbice defeated Essequibo by five wickets to win the Guyana Cricket Board senior inter county 50-over competition which concluded last evening at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Berbice encountered some nervous moments as they lost five wickets in the chase after they had bowled out Essequibo for 98 in 34 overs.

Essequibo batsmen, with the exception of skipper Anthony Adams, did not apply themselves on a pitch which provided some lateral movement for the pacers early on, and perhaps fell short of a challenging total by 50 runs.

Essequibo decision to bat backfired as pacers Romario Shepherd and Clinton Pestano made early inroads.

Shepherd uprooted the stumps of opener Nathan Persaud (00) and Kemol Savory (06) as Essequibo found themselves at 26-2 in the fifth over.

Kevon Boodie (07) failed to keep down a pull shot off Pestano and was caught at square leg, while Keemo Paul (00) hung his bat outside off-stump and was taken in the slips off Pestano as Essequibo were further reduced to 33-4.

Shepherd continued to maintain a decent line and had Wazim Mohamed (01) caught behind while Eknauth Persaud (06) skied a pull shot to square leg and was taken off Pestano as Essequibo batsmen struggled against the pacers.

Ricardo Adams (01) was adjudged lbw off Shepherd before Quentin Sampson (00) was bowled by Gudakesh Motie attempting a huge hit; Motie also sent back Ronsford Beaton (05) leaving the score on 57-9, however Anthony Adams and Garfield Phillips added 41 for the last wicket stand to prop up the total somewhat. The pair resisted for 19.5 overs with Adams hitting two fours in an unbeaten 23, while Phillips was given out lbw off skipper Veerasammy Permaul for 12. Extras contributed 37.

Shepherd grabbed 4-26 from eight overs, Pestano claimed 3-20 from six overs, while Motie had 2-18 and Permaul 1-6.

Opener Bramble hit Beaton for three fours to get the chase underway as the first over leaked 22. However, Paul sent back Rampertab Ramnauth (03) caught at mid-on as Berbice lost their first wicket with the score on 37.

Bramble struck Beaton for six over long leg and hit Anthony Adams for consecutive fours before Paul had him lbw for 35; he faced 23 balls and hit five fours and one six.

Shimron Hetmyer pulled Beaton for four before Berbice lost Jonathan Foo (02) caught off the steady Paul.

Sinclair punched Paul for four through cover and along with Hetmyer put on 32 to steady the chase fairly before Paul had Hetmyer well caught by Beaton at mid-wicket for 11.

Ricardo Adams bowled Shepherd (00) to leave Berbice at 93-5, but aided by some overthrows Berbice crossed the line in 15.1 overs on 100-5.

Kevin Sinclair made an unbeaten 24 and Junior Sinclair seven not out. Paul picked up 4-30 from 7.1 overs, Ricardo Adams had 1-11 and Beaton 1-30.

Shepherd was named man of the match. Shepherd also took the prize for taking the most wickets while Leon Johnson was the leading run- scorer.