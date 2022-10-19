$32M estimated to construct living quarters for Region 6 police commander

Kaieteur News – With the sum of $17 billion allocated to strengthen the Guyana Police Force’s assets this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs is planning to use part of that sum to facilitate the construction of the Commander’s living quarters in Region Six.

During the latest opening of tenders, it was revealed that 20 contractors are vying for the ministry’s project which is estimated to cost $32.2 million. Meanwhile, at the tender opening as well, the Fisheries Department is looking to construct an office building at No.79 Village in Region Six for an estimated cost of $14million.

Below are the projects and their bids opened at NPTAB office:

Ministry of Home Affairs

Construction of Divisional Commander living quarters, New Amsterdam.

Ministry of Agriculture – Fisheries Department

Construction of Office building at No.79 Village, Region Six.

Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA)

Development and implementation of information technology solution to facilitate single window for planning permission system for the CH&PA.

Ministry of Legal Affairs

DCRA- Provision of baton security service at Registrar of Deeds Residence.