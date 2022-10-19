Latest update October 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$32M estimated to construct living quarters for Region 6 police commander

Oct 19, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – With the sum of $17 billion allocated to strengthen the Guyana Police Force’s assets this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs is planning to use part of that sum to facilitate the construction of the Commander’s living quarters in Region Six.

During the latest opening of tenders, it was revealed that 20 contractors are vying for the ministry’s project which is estimated to cost $32.2 million. Meanwhile, at the tender opening as well, the Fisheries Department is looking to construct an office building at No.79 Village in Region Six for an estimated cost of $14million.

Below are the projects and their bids opened at NPTAB office:

Ministry of Home Affairs

Construction of Divisional Commander living quarters, New Amsterdam.

 

Ministry of Agriculture – Fisheries Department

Construction of Office building at No.79 Village, Region Six.

 

Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA)

Development and implementation of information technology solution to facilitate single window for planning permission system for the CH&PA.

 

Ministry of Legal Affairs

DCRA- Provision of baton security service at Registrar of Deeds Residence.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Berbice register five-wicket victory over Essequibo to take GCB senior inter county 50-over title

Berbice register five-wicket victory over Essequibo to take GCB...

Oct 19, 2022

By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – Berbice defeated Essequibo by five wickets to win the Guyana Cricket Board senior inter county 50-over competition which concluded last evening at the Guyana...
Read More
Port Kaituma, GT Kanaimas are male and female champs

Port Kaituma, GT Kanaimas are male and female...

Oct 19, 2022

Slingerz FC take lion’s share of WDFA League prizes

Slingerz FC take lion’s share of WDFA League...

Oct 19, 2022

Mahdia, Demerara All Stars are Tapeball cricket champs

Mahdia, Demerara All Stars are Tapeball cricket...

Oct 19, 2022

Randolph (Duckie) Singh Memorial Cycle Road Race set for Sunday

Randolph (Duckie) Singh Memorial Cycle Road Race...

Oct 19, 2022

Singles, Doubles finals to culminate 2022 edition today

Singles, Doubles finals to culminate 2022 edition...

Oct 19, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]