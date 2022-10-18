Latest update October 18th, 2022 12:59 AM

T 20 is nat proper cricket!

Oct 18, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Nah bet yuh money pun de West Indies. Yuh could lose yuh house and property and end up like a street urchin. De West Indies is a gamble too good to be true.

Gambling pun T 20 cricket is no sure thing. De dice could fall anyhow. Like with de Amazon Warriors. Dem had nuff people bin think dis was dem year. But de warriors show how easy it is for the tide of fortune to turn. In de case of dem it turn back quickly.

Dem boys rather bet pun local politics dan to bet pun T 20 cricket. Dem boys is one of dem wah nah recognize T 20 as proper cricket. It remind dem boys of one-tip; two –tip cricket wah dem used to play when de small. Was a slugfest and a luck an chance game.

Is de same thing with T 20. Yuh gat to go out with guns blazing. Yuh could get lucky or yuh could fail. Yesterday, de West Indies collapse. De coach seh dem had too many injudicious shots. But dem boys feel dat de nature of T 20 is nat to restrain yuhself. Yuh only gat 120 balls and yuh gat batting down to number 10, so yuh should go out with guns blazing.

West Indies went out with guns blazing and dem come back in with dem head stoop. Dem get bear. But dat is de nature of T 20. Anybody could win on dere day.

So nah judge we boys too harsh. Dem gan win, eventually, but na necessarily anytime soon.

 Talk half. Leff half.

