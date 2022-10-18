Speedboat sinks while transporting athletes; no one injured

Latest update October 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 18, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Just around noon on Monday a speedboat transporting a group of local athletes from Parika to Supenaam sank in vicinity of Troolie Island in the Essequibo River.
Kaieteur News understands that the athletes are from Moruca, Region One. They had participated in this year’s Amerindian Heritage Games, that culminated on Sunday and were on their way home. Commander of Regional Division ‘3’, Mahendra Siwnarine who confirmed the incident with this publication yesterday said that as a result of the mishap no one was injured.
He explained that the boat was part of a large fleet that left Parika for Supenaam and in the vicinity of Troolie Island it began to take in water. As a result of this, he said the captain signalled to the other boats and they grounded at the Island where the passengers were placed in the others boats. An investigation has since been launched into the incident.
