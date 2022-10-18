PPP/C activist skips country after allegedly assaulting woman

Kaieteur News – A female sales representative attached to a Chinese supermarket in Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice was recently assaulted by PPP/C activist, Ossie Rodgers.

Kamala Bharrat, 31 of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice relayed that she was working at the supermarket while Rodgers was a customer when the incident took place. Rodgers reportedly slapped the woman and gun-butted her. The incident was caught on surveillance camera. Rodgers, who has since left the country despite an active investigation, posted on Facebook that he will be issuing a statement in relation to the matter today Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

Detailing what led to the incident, Bharrat said that Rodgers entered the supermarket and went straight to the cooler to get some beers. Bharrat said she told Rodgers to be cautious with the cooler/fridge door. “I tell he my boss lady ain’t like when people open it like that and then my boss lady called on him and tell him she ain’t want nobody open the door like that and he didn’t listen and turn around and then she had a stick in her hand and she top it on his shoulder and told him and he and she start argue and he said how he ain’t leaving the supermarket how he is a big bai and he will call the police.”

Bharrat said, about an hour later, she walked out of the supermarket to get a mop and bucket to wipe out the floors and Rodgers who was outside imbibing with friends, hurled derogatory remarks at her. “He say how that’s the work me got to do for the rest of my life, me got to wipe them Chine people floor and me can’t do nothing more and me tell him that the incident you and boss lady had na done, that just leave it and done.” Bharrat said Rodgers allegedly accused her of being a racist and she became annoyed. She responded to him but he retaliated, he walked up to her and dealt her slaps about her head.

“After me argue back with he, he said how he get one mind slap me and me just walk away and go in the supermarket and he start cuss and follow me and say how he gone slap me and when he come in the supermarket, me continue argue with him and he rush over and slap me and me pick up one slippers and pelt him in his face and me turn away and then he take out his gun and knock me in my head,” she disclosed. Bharrat was subsequently taken to the Fort Wellington Police Station but felt as though the Police treated her more like the aggressor and Rodgers, the victim. “The Police keep asking him if he’s okay and he tell them yes and he leave. Dem ask me if I sure I want a problem and if me want court story and so and if me sure.” A statement was taken from her after she indicated that she wanted to file a report on the matter. She was then asked to do a medical examination and she complied by doing so at the Fort Wellington Hospital. Calls yesterday to the Commander Mr. Lonsdale Withrite for an update on the matter proved futile. Back in 2014, Rodgers was charged and remanded to prison for assaulting a 13-year-old and threatening her mother.