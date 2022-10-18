Latest update October 18th, 2022 12:59 AM

Police arrest Panthers to take GRFU Sevens title

Oct 18, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) Rugby team were unstoppable on Sunday during their three-game series against the Panthers, to win the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) Sevens championship.

The Guyana Police Force ruggers after winning the GRFU Sevens.

Playing at the National Park, in the first game, the GPF team won 38-5, with Lionel holder, Theodore Henry, Owen Adonis, Michael Barrow and Adrian Hall landing on the scoresheets.

In game two, Holder had two tries, while Henry had a try and a conversion in the GPF’s 24 – 14 win.

The final game was a ‘try’ fest, as the GPF won 40 – 28.

Borrow wrapped his superb day at the National Park scoring two tries and three conversions, while Holder had two tries and a conversion. Adonis had two tries in the win.

Johnathan Garnett and Kareem Fisher both scored a try and a conversion in the Panthers’ final defeat on the day.

Up next for the GRFU is their 10’s league which will scrum off on Sunday at the National Park.

