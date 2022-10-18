Police arrest Panthers to take GRFU Sevens title

Latest update October 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 18, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) Rugby team were unstoppable on Sunday during their three-game series against the Panthers, to win the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) Sevens championship.
Playing at the National Park, in the first game, the GPF team won 38-5, with Lionel holder, Theodore Henry, Owen Adonis, Michael Barrow and Adrian Hall landing on the scoresheets.
In game two, Holder had two tries, while Henry had a try and a conversion in the GPF’s 24 – 14 win.
The final game was a ‘try’ fest, as the GPF won 40 – 28.
Borrow wrapped his superb day at the National Park scoring two tries and three conversions, while Holder had two tries and a conversion. Adonis had two tries in the win.
Johnathan Garnett and Kareem Fisher both scored a try and a conversion in the Panthers’ final defeat on the day.
Up next for the GRFU is their 10’s league which will scrum off on Sunday at the National Park.
