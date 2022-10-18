MVP Sports Futsal Competition officially launched…

– Female component included, fifth edition kicks off Thursday

Kaieteur News – The Petra Organisation continues to surge ahead with their calendar of events following the official launch of the MVP Sports Futsal Competition on Monday, at the Brandsville Hotel in Campbellville and is set to kick off on Thursday, October 20, at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

This, the fifth edition, which also involves a female division, is sponsored by MVP Sports with support from Ansa McAl through their Lucozade and Magnum brands as the official beverage provider and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

The launching ceremony was attended by MVP Sports Proprietor, Ian Ramdeo, Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, Ansa McAl’s Errol Nelson and Director of the Petra Organisation, Troy Mendonca.

Director of Petra, Troy Mendonca, revealed that their organization was very pleased in response to the support that came from the various entities. The former national footballer also disclosed that the sport is one that unites persons from all walks of life over the years and with the involvement of the teams from numerous communities throughout the City, this event has all the components to do so.

Mendonca also made mention of the female tournament, which he believes will add a great dynamic to the event.

MVP Sports’ proprietor, Ian Ramdeo, stated: “We’re very happy to be a part of this event. Not only in this tournament, but we look forward to having a long term relationship with your organization and working in a partnership going forward. In whatever way that we can at MVP Sports to help support the organization’s goals and football in whatever we can.”

“I’m very pleased to see that there’s a female component of this tournament as well. So that’s something that as I’m aware of has really been part of mandatory tournaments in Guyana prior to this, so hats off to you and we look forward to an exciting tournament and many years to come,” Ramdeo added.

In Nelson brief remarks, he revealed: “I would first like to start off by thanking the Petra Organization for having us on board as the official sponsor of the fifth edition of the MVP Sports Futsal Competition. Just to let you know, we would have signed on to this tournament because it fits into the company’s objectives in fostering social cohesion and development.”

“As such we give our full support towards the achievement of that mandate. It should also be noted that Ansa McAl Trading which distributes the Magnum Tonic Wine and Lucozade brands, have had a very long term relationship or partnership with the petra organization whereby we have been partnered with them to help promote the sport from the grassroots level all the way up to the senior level.”

The Director of Sport immediately commended the Petra Organisation for the stellar job they have done over the years. “The National Sports Commission and by extension the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport would like to extend congratulations to the Petra Organization, not for only being in the upper echelons of organizers or promoters of football, but for doing it continuously at a very high standard over the years.”

“This is an example for others to follow. And it is only natural that with such levels of organization, persons will tend to want to gravitate towards you. The National Sports Commission is one of those entities that have gravitated towards you and we would want to say that after doing what they have done, we will continue to be one of your supporters throughout the years.”

This event, like the many others in Guyana and worldwide, had a lengthy hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its fourth edition was contested in 2018.

A total of 24 male teams are set to vie for the throne while four female teams will collide to see who claims top honours, over eight nights of competition.

The Men’s teams are Albouystown, Alexander Village, Avacado Ballers, Back Circle, Belfield, Bent Street, Beterverwagting, Campbellville, Channel 9, Crane, East Front Road, Future Stars, Goal Is Money, Leopold Street, Melanie, Mocha Family, Pike Street, Sophia, Sparta, Stabroek Ballers, Swag, Tiger Bay, Vengy FC and Vryheid’s Lust.

The Female teams are Guyana Police Force, Guyana Defence Force, Fruta Conquerors and Santos.

For the men, the Champion will cart off with $500,000 while the runner up will have to settle for $300,000. Third place carts off with $200,000 while the fourth place finishers walks away with $100,000.

Additionally, the winner of each of the six groups in the male division will receive $50,000 while second place takes home $30,000, third place pockets $20,000 and fourth receives $10,000.

After the Group stage, the top two finishers in each group along with the best two third place teams will advance to the next round.

In the Women’s division, the Tournament winner pockets $200,000, second place bags $100,000 while third and fourth incentives amount to $50,000 and $25,000, respectively. The Most Valuble Player (MVP) award will also be up for grabs in both divisions.