Murder of Ann’s Grove teen… Judge to rule on defence no-case submission today

Latest update October 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 18, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Today, Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall is expected to rule on a no-case submission made by the defence for Alvin Reid called ‘Satan’ who is accused of murdering Ann’s Grove teen, Malika Hamilton.
The 37-year-old Nimrod Street, Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara had pleaded not guilty to the indictment which states that between August 8, and August 9, 2016, he murdered the teen.
A mixed 12-member jury was empanelled for the trial into the murder of Hamilton, whose body was found floating in the Hope Canal, East Coast Demerara, in August 2016.
The trial commenced before Justice Morris-Ramlall in the Demerara High Court. Representing the State in this matter are, Prosecutor Muntaz Ali and Taneisha Saygon. Representing Reid are, Attorneys-at-Law, Konyo Sandiford and Iyanna Butts.
On Monday morning, the matter continued and the defence made a no-case submission to the court. The State responded and the judge adjourned the matter to today, when a decision will be made on the submission.
Kaieteur News had reported that the body of 14-year-old Malika was fished out of the Hope Canal, East Coast Demerara, on August 9, 2016. The teen had left her home on August 8, 2016 to go swimming at the Hope Canal with the accused and another male. However, after she did not return home, she was reported missing.
Malika’s body was later discovered. A post-mortem examination by State Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh, had revealed that the teen was clubbed to her head, strangled and dumped alive in the canal. Police later arrested Reid a few days later after finding him hiding in a barrel at a relative’s house.
Reid was charged with murder but after conducting a preliminary inquiry (PI) into the matter, Magistrate Peter Hugh ruled that there was insufficient evidence against him and the matter was discharged. However, the police then filed new evidence in the case and that resulted in Reid being committed to stand trial before a Judge and Jury in the High Court. In 2019, Reid was accidentally released from prison. Former Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, had explained that Reid was on remand for a lesser crime which he was freed of. But by the time the prison ranks realised that he was also on remand for murder, he was long gone. It was only recently the police received information on the whereabouts of Reid and he was arrested again.
