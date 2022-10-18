Guyana pursuing additional airlift at World Routes Forum

Latest update October 18th, 2022 12:59 AM

Oct 18, 2022

Kaieteur News – Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, is leading a delegation to the World Routes Development Forum 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond is flanked by Kenneth Bryan, Minister of Tourism and Transport, Cayman Islands (Left) and Mr. Kyle Rymer, Deputy Premier Minister (Right).

The delegation includes Ramesh Ghir, Chief Executive Officer of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and Kamrul Baksh, Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority. The World Routes is an annual event, which brings together airlines, airports, tourism authorities, tour operators and other key aviation decision makers. It is also dedicated to route development and strategic planning in the aviation industry.

In a Press Release CJIA said over the next few days, Minister Walrond and team are expected to meet with several key persons in the aviation industry with the intention of encouraging investments in destination Guyana. Meanwhile, Minister Walrond said the forum presents an important opportunity for bringing additional airlift to Guyana.  She noted that, “our focus, as always, is to sell Guyana as a lucrative investment destination. We want to encourage investment that will allow cheaper airfares and increase travel and destination options.”

For his part, Ghir, underscored that Guyana has benefited tremendously from its participation in these engagements. He said The majority of new airlines entering the Guyana market are as a result of negotiations that have taken place at the Routes forum.” During this visit, Minister Walrond is also expected to meet with several Ministers of Tourism from the Region.

