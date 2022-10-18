Greenwood appointed FIFA Regional Technical Consultant for the Caribbean

Kaieteur News – Former Technical Director for the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Ian Greenwood, announced yesterday that has joined football’s global governing body, FIFA, as its Regional Technical Consultant for the Caribbean.

Greenwood spent five years as the GFF’s Technical Director. In August, the GFF announced that he will be replaced by Bryan Joseph, who is currently acting in the capacity.

Greenwood’s announcement came via his Facebook page, where he stated “I am looking forward to supporting the Member Associations in the technical development of football in their respective countries.”

According to the GFF, Greenwood, a UEFA A license holder and former coach at Leeds United and Huddersfield Town, led the design, creation and implementation of new national football philosophy, development programme, the GFF’s ground-breaking Academy Training Centres and talent pathway, with a focus on nurturing youth and coaches across Guyana through age-specific curricula.

During his tenure, Guyana’s senior men’s team made its first appearance at the Concacaf Gold Cup, the U15 male team won the nation’s first international youth tournament, the U20 women’s team came within two games of reaching the FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup, and the U17 women’s team reached its first ever Concacaf Championship.

In addition, the U20 men’s team qualified for its first championship since 1984 and, this year, the U17 and U20 women’s teams will compete in consecutive Concacaf Women’s Championships for the first time.

The total number of national team engagements increased 142% during Greenwood’s tenure, with a rise of 567% in female youth international matches and a jump of 344% for male youth teams.

Goal differences and win percentages have also improved across all national age groups, and talent from the hinterland has been integrated into all the national squads.

An expert in youth and coach education, Greenwood also led the transformation of Guyana’s coaching structure.

As part from the rollout of the Academy Training Centre youth and grassroots development programme, Greenwood is also credited for creating a national framework of employed, trained Technical Development Officers to increase the GFF’s impact and capabilities in its nine regional associations.

With the goals for Greenwood’s tenure complete, including transitioning the operational management of the Academy Training Centres to the regional associations and the establishment of the club charter system, GFF President Wayne Forde said the federation was thankful to the Englishman for his service.