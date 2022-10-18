Latest update October 18th, 2022 12:59 AM

Gittens continues sponsorship for junior national boxer Britton

Oct 18, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Noticed at the Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys Juniors tournament and receiving a pledge of sponsorship, young boxer Keyon Britton has had that sponsorship continued yesterday. Britton, of the Vergenoegen Boxing Gym, despite losing his bout to Ezekiel Bancroft at the then tournament, caught the eye of USA-based Guyanese Samuel ‘Stanley’ Gittens with his ability which saw him offering to sponsor the youngster.

Director of Sports and GBA head Steve Ninvalle (right) and Senior Boxing Coach Terrence Poole (left) hands over the sponsorship from Samuel Gittens to Keyon Britton yesterday.

Gittens had the same night of the tournament provided a cash incentive for Britton, pledging to continue same.  Well yesterday, another part of that sponsorship was forwarded to Director of Sports and Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) President, Steve Ninvalle, who along with GBA Official and top level Coach Terrence Poole, presented the donation to young Britton at the National Sports Commission (NSC).

Ninvalle informed that Mr. Gittens intends to continue with the sponsorship right through Britton’s journey as an amateur boxer.  He noted, “This is very good, as President of the association I really applaud that and if we can have several other people taking these young boxers, because what we have said is that our focus is our junior, schoolboys and youth right now, and we are happy that Mr. Gittens could have seen it appropriate to come on board.

