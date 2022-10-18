Gittens continues sponsorship for junior national boxer Britton

Latest update October 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 18, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Noticed at the Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys Juniors tournament and receiving a pledge of sponsorship, young boxer Keyon Britton has had that sponsorship continued yesterday. Britton, of the Vergenoegen Boxing Gym, despite losing his bout to Ezekiel Bancroft at the then tournament, caught the eye of USA-based Guyanese Samuel ‘Stanley’ Gittens with his ability which saw him offering to sponsor the youngster.
Gittens had the same night of the tournament provided a cash incentive for Britton, pledging to continue same. Well yesterday, another part of that sponsorship was forwarded to Director of Sports and Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) President, Steve Ninvalle, who along with GBA Official and top level Coach Terrence Poole, presented the donation to young Britton at the National Sports Commission (NSC).
Ninvalle informed that Mr. Gittens intends to continue with the sponsorship right through Britton’s journey as an amateur boxer. He noted, “This is very good, as President of the association I really applaud that and if we can have several other people taking these young boxers, because what we have said is that our focus is our junior, schoolboys and youth right now, and we are happy that Mr. Gittens could have seen it appropriate to come on board.
Oct 18, 2022– Female component included, fifth edition kicks off Thursday Kaieteur News – The Petra Organisation continues to surge ahead with their calendar of events following the official launch...
Oct 18, 2022
Oct 18, 2022
Oct 18, 2022
Oct 18, 2022
Oct 18, 2022
Kaieteur News – I believe that after a concatenation of violent episodes to reject the return of the People’s Progressive... more
Kaieteur News – West Indies loss to Scotland in yesterday’s World T 20 Qualifiers was not stunning as the team’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – At the height of Donald Trump’s Presidency of the United States (U.S.) when,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]