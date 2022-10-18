GHB lauds Sunshine Snacks support for Junior Hockey Tournament

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Hockey Board, in their quest to see the sport become a household name, hosted their Junior Hockey Tournament at the Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

The tournament ran for two consecutive weekends, starting on October 8 and concluded on the October 16.

The children were grouped under four divisions, starting with the U11, U13, U16 and U20. The U11 and U13 categories were mixed teams. While the U11 and U13 are still learning the game, they are familiar with the basics of hockey and are part of clubs.

The youngsters showed much delight and enthusiasm while their parents and hockey fans supported them.

The GCC Pugs were crowned champions within the under-11 mixed division, defeating GCC Bulldogs. In the third position was YMCA Old Fort, and the Most Valuable Players were Letifa Fields and Khristian Viapree.

In the U13 mixed category, GCC Thunder took the trophy, with runners-up being Saints Scorchers and Saints Scalpels. The MVP for this category were Makeala Poole and Kyle Couchman.

In the under-16 girls’ category, Saints Sensations outplayed YMCA Old Fort Wildcats, with GCC Tornadoes bringing up the rear with the third position. GCC War Dogs are the new under-16 boys champion, defeating Saints Scorpions, with Saints Supreme taking the third position. Kazaquah Uzzi who played for Saints was declared MVP girl, and Vladimir Woodroof of GCC was crowned under 16 boys MVP.

The under-20 boys and girls showed much skill and determination, with some being on the National Team and already representing Guyana. In the girls’ finals, GCC Hurricanes defeated their sister team GCC Spartans. Abosaide Cadogan netted both goals for the Herricanes, while Madison Fernandes netted the lone goal for the Spartans.

The MVP was Clayza Bobb of Saints Conquerors, who played a brilliant game in the semi-finals, but her team eventually lost to GCC Spartans in a penalty shootout.

What can be considered the highlight of the evening saw the YMCA Old Fort Top Form out-scoring Saints Snipers 2 nil. Warren Williams scored both goals in the 1st and 9th minute, respectively.

The game was fast paced, with the skilful young men showing much willpower on both sides.

The Snipers tried to bore the net of their opponent, but brilliant goalkeeping by Kennard Jerrick denied their every attempt. In the end, Saints Snipers settled for the runner-up position, and Shakeem Fausette of Old Fort Top Form was adjudged MVP among his peers.