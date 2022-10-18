Exxon seeking proposals for Project Management services for Technical Training Centre in Berbice

Latest update October 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 18, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) recently issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking detailed commercial and technical information from suppliers to manage the construction of the Guyana Technical Training Centre.
The scope of this RFI is to identify suppliers who can support the development and definition of project scope of works, requirements, plans, process and procedures for all phases of the work; develop in-house schedule and options for different execution strategies including a risk option analysis for each strategy; and manage day to day project activities and requirements, including participating / leading meetings and issuing minutes of meeting.
During the bidding process, Kaieteur News understands that all prospective EEPGL contractors are required to demonstrate awareness of the Local Content Act (2021) and its potential application to their work under the scope.
Bidders are also expected to include in their submission, a preliminary local content strategy outlining how they will deliver on the local content expectations outlined below and those captured in the Act, and, upon award, implement an acceptable plan.
Should the successful bidder be required to submit local content plans to the Government of Guyana under the Local Content Act (2021) they will also provide a copy of those plans to EEPGL.
