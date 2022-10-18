Dutch FPSO builder to develop gated community

…wants state-of-the-art recreational facilities

Kaieteur News – Dutch ship builder, SBM Offshore is making moves to deepen its Guyanese roots as it recently issued a Request for Information (RFI) from qualified companies to develop a gated community and recreational facility for its employees.

SBM issued the RFI on behalf of its subsidiary, Guyana Deep Water Operations Inc. (GDO) which is also the operator of the Liza Destiny and Liza Unity Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels.

It said the proposals received will be assessed for Guyanese content development since this is a key factor to the success of its operation. SBM said, “It is our commitment for long-term sustainability to create social and commercial benefit back to Guyana whenever possible without jeopardising the Health, Dafety, Security and Environment (HSSE) and quality of the products and services to be delivered as well as for our crew and facilities.”

It further noted that companies answering the RFI will have to present their involvement for the Guyana community and/or any involvement in sustainability project or development in Guyana. SBM was keen to note that it will possibly use responses to validate and further develop its Request for Quotation (RFQ) for Community Housing. It will also use the responses to develop a list of qualified bidders before structured bid rules take effect.

Once the final RFQ goes out and the successful company is selected, it will enter a lease agreement for the provision of a gated community that includes residential houses, apartments, and a recreational facility.

Specifically, SBM said it is seeking residential houses, one and two-bedroom apartments for single persons/families along with a recreational facility. It said the location of gated community must have direct road access, free of obstacles and appropriate surface for parking.

As for the recreational facility, SBM said it must have a gym, swimming pool, bar, tennis court, soccer field, squash court and any other amenities relevant to such a facility. A large swimming pool and small leisure pool are also required.

SBM said it also wants a gymnasium with multi-purpose flooring, a fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment, change rooms/locker rooms with showers, fitness/aerobics studios, outdoor basketball court, squash court, tennis, and soccer field and a running/walking track. It was keen to note that the supplier must present a proposal or have a development plan for same along with proof of ownership for the property/properties in their submissions.