CGX begins construction work for portion of Berbice Deep Water Port

Kaieteur News – Grand Canal Industrial Estates Inc. (“GCIE”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Canadian oil explorer CGX Energy Inc., told industry stakeholders yesterday that it is finally moving ahead with other critical works for the Berbice Deep Water Port.

GCIE reminded that there were some revisions that were needed to the design of its Wharf and Trestle in the Berbice River, and with that aspect completed, it is finally moving forward with construction and dredging operations. It said this launches the next phase of construction of its Deep Water Port project in Region 6 later this month.

GCIE said it has already expended some US $22M on the project, which is being built on 30 acres of land adjacent to and north of Crab Island on the eastern bank of the Berbice River. It said 10 acres of the plot has been set aside as a living laboratory for the study of mangrove habitats in co-existence with commercial port operations.

Following a bidding process, GCIE said Gaico Construction and General Services Inc. was selected as the lowest bidder to construct the Company’s access Trestle and Wharf as well as to perform required dredging operations.

Importantly, Gaico Construction and General Services Inc. is a locally owned Guyanese company. One of their most recent projects of a similar nature was the Berth Extension at Guyana Shore base Inc. which involved the construction of two additional Berths, driving of reinforced concrete prestressed piles, driving of sheet piles and infill area for wharf development.

Kaieteur News understands that the in-river construction will begin with the 160 feet access Trestle, which is being built from the shoreline westwards into the Berbice river. The wharf will then be built perpendicular to the Trestle, parallel to the eastern bank of the river.

CGX Resources Inc., a subsidiary of CGX Energy Inc., owns and operates a 16-acre logistics yard located at Bramfield along the Corentyne Highway, 3.2 km from the GCIE Deep Water Port Site. This logistics yard facility will be used as storage for tubulars, specialty off-shore materials and chemicals for the Oil and Gas industry, as well as Agricultural and General Cargo, servicing the operations of the Deep Water Port.

GCIE also stated that it has constructed an access bridge to the Facility from the main Corentyne highway as well as an access road, built to American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (“ASSHTO”) standards. The company has also constructed concrete drains and driveways for residents living along the roadway and paved the roadway for the convenience of residents.

This newspaper understands that solar street lights are expected to be installed in October 2022 as well as solar lights installed on the completed 10 acre quayside laydown yard. The quayside laydown yard was constructed to a 5 tons per square metre capacity. The company has also completed approximately 1600 feet of rip rap flood protection at the site.