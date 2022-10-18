What will the selectors come up with?

Asks Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Guyana has not won a Regional 50-overs title since 2005 when they beat Barbados in fading light at Bourda and since then they have reached the final three times.

Guyana’s 2022 Regional Super50 campaign begins on October 31 against the Windwards Islands at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and most of the players have picked themselves.

The Guyana side was to be named yesterday but it is understood that CWI has given the Guyana selectors a day’s extension to submit their 14-man squad.

The squad will be selected sometime today during final of the 50-over Inter-County which is being used to pick players who are not automatic picks.

The automatic picks are Skipper Leon Johnson who showed during this Inter-County he is not only still being picked because of astute leadership skills but for his contribution with the bat as he demonstrated with 233 runs with a century and half century.

The 25-year-old Shimron Hetmyer’s best format is the ODIs in which he has five centuries and four fifties from 47 matches while he has scored seven tons and nine half-centuries in List ‘A’ cricket could bat at number three with Johnson coming at four.

Johnathon Foo announced his return to local cricket with an entertaining 71 at Bourda and could bat at five with Sherfane Rutherford, who has played six T20Is and two fifties in 20 List ‘A’ matches, coming at number six.

The 24-year-old Keemo Paul, who has two fifties and taken 62 wickets in 48 List ‘A’ games and has 25 wickets in 23 ODIs, could be one of four all-rounders in the squad.

Romario Shepherd has played 18 ODIs and has two fifties and 50 wickets from 48 List ‘A’ matches and along with left-arm spinners, Gudakesh Motie and Veerasammy Permaul have also played ODIs and should be also certainties for the Regional Super50 team.

Of the others without ODI experience, Anthony Bramble, who like he did for Berbice, could open the batting while Johnaton Foo, Kemol Savory, pacer Nial Smith and the experienced Chris Barnwell, who also contributes with medium pace, could also be on the plane to Carnival Country.

The first Test in Australia starts on November 29 and Tagenarine Chanderpaul is likely to be picked for the West Indies. It will be interesting to see if the selectors will pick him since he could miss the latter part of theSuper50.

Leg-spinner Steven Sankar followed his impressive performance in GCA’s NBS Semi-final and final with three-wicket hauls in each of the three Inter-County matches and could gain the nod ahead of off-spinner Kevin Sinclair.

Ronsford Beaton bowled with genuine pace and success to spur Essequibo into today’s final, and could also be considered, while the elegant Akshaya Persaud and Tevin Imlach could also compete for batting spots.

My 14-man Super50 Guyana Squad:

Leon Johnson (Capt), Kemo Paul (V/Captain),Sherfane Rutherford, Kemol Savory, Shimron Hetmyer, Anthony Bramble, Johnathon Foo, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Veerasammy Permaul, Neil Smith, Akshaya Persaud, Chris Barnwell, Steven Sankar,

Reserves: Quinton Sampson, Anthony Adams, Kevin Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton, Tevin Imlach