$103M estimated to rehabilitate Cliff Anderson Sports Hall

Kaieteur News – Having received some $3.2 billion in this year’s budget for the continued development of sport in the country, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is preparing to spend part of its allocation to the rehabilitation of the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, located along Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown.

The Ministry in an invitation for bids (IFB) stated the works on the sports hall are estimated to cost the government $103.6 million. During the debate of this year’s budget, it was reported in the media that some of the upgrades the facility will have are to its seating section, whereby the seats will be upgrade to buckets seats, also works on the flooring of the facility just to name a few.

According to the IFB, bidding for the project will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding procedures, specified in the Procurement Act 2003 and Regulations, 2004 and is open to all eligible contractors. The project is slated to open on November 8, 2022 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office.

While the Ministry is looking to upgrade the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Director of Sports, Steve Ninvalle during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Heritage Games on Friday had mentioned that the Government has plans of constructing Sports Halls in several regions come 2023. These facilities he shared will be placed in Regions One, Three, Seven, Eight and Nine. Quoted in a Department of Public Information article, the Director said ,“We are having funds to make sure that there is the construction of sports halls in all of these regions to the tune of $80 million each.”