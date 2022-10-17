Raj “Rebels” Mathura is the latest person to provide cash support

Cash for Gear for young & promising players in Guyana’

USA based Guyanese Raj “Rebels” Mathura is the latest person to provide cash support of $20,000 to this joint initiative by Kishan Das of USA and Anil Beharry, Special Technocrat with responsibility for Governance, Marketing and Finance, Guyana Cricket Board. Raj visited Guyana recently during CPL 2022 and presented the cash to Beharry. “I am happy to assist with this noble initiative,” said Raj as he presented the cash. He is a top softball cricketer who participates in tournaments in the USA, Canada and Guyana. Beharry expressed gratitude in response.

Total cricket related items collected so far: $270,000 in cash, two trophies, twelve cricket boots, nineteen pairs of batting pads, twenty-five bats, fifteen pairs of batting gloves, nineteen thigh pads, one pair of wicket keeping pad, two arm guards, six cricket bags and three helmets. In addition to the above, $600,000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman.

To date, forty young players from all three counties of Guyana have already benefited from three junior gear bag, two trophies, two arm guards, fifteen bats, one box, three helmets, twelve pairs of cricket shoes, ten pairs of batting pads, one bat rubber and twelve pairs of batting gloves. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenaam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each, while RHCCCC received two, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails, The Essequibo Cricket Board and now the Town of Lethem.

Cricket related items, used or new, is distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify same. Progressive and well managed clubs will also benefit.

We take this opportunity to thank Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romash Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Kelvin Brijlall, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru, Dennis Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Sadeo, Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Sheik Mohamed of Star Sports Awards and Trophies and Ajay Gainda of Cricket Equipment Guyana, Gajanand Singh, Peter Ramkissoon, Rabindranath Saywack, Roshan Gaffoor, Ameer Rahaman, Chin Singh, Denesh Chandrapaul, Dr Cecil Beharry, Davo Naraine of UK and Latch Mohabir and family. Thanks to the media for the role they are playing in promoting this venture. Distribution will continue. Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896. (Sean Devers)