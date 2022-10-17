Prevention is better than cure

Dear Editor,

I recently read online an INEWS GUYANA article dated October 12,2022 with the caption “School screening programme to be introduced to detect health issues among students.” In that article mention is made of the “Promoting Safe & Healthy Learning & Living Environments.” Project supported by Canada and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). I quote extensively from this article: “Funded by Canada and implemented by UNICEF in partnership with the Government of Guyana, the project is already making a difference in the lives of children here. In Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo), for example, health care and community workers have been trained and are delivering Early Childhood Development services. Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana Mark Berman & UNICEF representative Nicolas Pron, spoke about the project’s goal to provide gender responsive programmes for health that caters to both boys and girls…”

Sounds good, and I’m sure that the authorities are well-intended, but what caught my eye was the last sentence in the article reportedly said by the UNICEF representative: “I want to emphasise

that this project is not only gender-responsive but we aim for it to be gender-transformative.” What does that really mean?

I would like everyone – especially parents and teachers – to be aware of the fact that there is a global movement that seeks to undermine the moral fabric of our societies by introducing new ‘norms’ to replace our tried and tested foundation stones and their atheistic agenda relegates morality and the fear of God to the dustbin of archaism!

In an article entitled UN EDUCATION WANTS to STAMP OUT TRADITIONAL VALUES by Craig-Austin Rose, the writer reports that at a recent UN Education Summit in New York (Sep. 16-19), one of the conference documents proposed expanding the role of the teacher…” in order to teach modern values and to eliminate any influence of parents and traditional cultures on the formation of children.” It is reported that Yona Nestel from Plan International urged policymakers to begin comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) at the age of two years old. “…we have to start very young, from an early age…Gender is a social construct, right? It’s learned…” WRONG! ABSOLUTELY WRONG!

The UN is now lobbying CARICOM to introduce what is called Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) into the Curriculum of our schools in the region. This has already begun in some countries. Children are allowed to supposedly decide their gender and be allowed to begin irreversible medical procedures called “gender re-assignment”. Children are free to take “puberty blockers” and parents are told that they have no right to refuse a child’s wish to change his/her sex! Hear me! That’s Child Abuse! That’s eliminating our parental roles and responsibilities!

If you ask a growing child what he/she wants to be when grown, you would hear answers such as – a policeman, fireman, nurse, etc. and many times they choose none of these careers, but some would have us believe that a child should be able to choose/change his/her sex and defy his parents’ counsel! What nonsense! Reminds me of the Scripture verse that says, “Professing to be wise, they became fools…” (Romans 1:22).

I read in an article entitled ‘Alarming test ‘by Randy Bennett, dated October 5,2022 “The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (Barbados) has come under fire for reportedly circulating a test to first form students which has been described as “distasteful and invasive” by some parents.” This test was administered by the Inter-American Development Bank. “However, parents complained to Barbados TODAY that their children were quizzed on their sexuality, gender identity, substance use and abuse as well as personal information about their parents.” One parent said his son had been traumatised by the test!

As a result of parents raising their voices against this, the Inter-American Development Bank issued a statement: “The Inter-American Development Bank expresses regret that a survey administered by the Bank to children in the Barbados secondary school system has offended many Barbadians. The Bank sincerely apologises, but stresses that no offence was intended…” Parents raised their concerned voices and derailed the hidden and subversive agenda!

I call on parents and teachers – indeed everyone – to be vigilant and to keep your ears on the ground! We can think for ourselves! Together we SHALL overcome! Let’s not abdicate our responsibility!

PREVENTION IS BETTER THAN CURE. I call on every God-fearing person – regardless of your religious persuasion – to raise your voices against any insidious attempt to sneak these degenerative, atheistic values into our society. To be forewarned is to be forearmed! The same God who has blessed us with natural resources is the One who fashioned us and formed us the way we are. Do we have a better model than His?

Claudia Heywood