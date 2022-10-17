President announces programme to address challenges facing men

Latest update October 17th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 17, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Sunday announced the 1000-men programme which will bring together men from across Guyana, in a bid to frontally address the challenges faced by men and boys, and redirect them to their rightful place in society.
The initiative will be led by the President himself and will see officers of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ranking from Colonel and above, the Guyana Police Force (GPF), from the rank of Assistant Commissioner and above, 100 local sportsmen, 100 religious leaders, 100 male teachers, community workers, farmers and, entertainers being part of the unit. “This 1,000-men programme is to reverse the strategy in dealing with the problems faced by young boys and men in our society.
The mission of these 1,000 men is to work in every community to eradicate hunger, to work in every single community to lift those who are emotionally affected, and socially affected. It is to change every society and bring positive living and positive light to every single community. It is to work against violence, it is working to make men better, at being good men, responsible men, responsible boys, responsible youths in the society,” the Guyanese leader stated while addressing a Youman Nabi service at the Leguan Masjid.
Dr. Ali said men from the highest societal level need to be involved. “Because from within these organisations themselves, we have to create a change, we have to create a positive mindset, a positive attribute. So, this is a major mission that we are launching all across the country,” he assured. A main aspect of the programme will see the initiation of a network of men that will address all issues, including violence against women and children. President Ali said it is only through that interaction that the social malady could be cured. “Men in every community are on a mission to make a positive change. It is refocusing the thinking of men themselves, to understand that we have to be an active partner in making the changes we need in our society.
“We have to sit down and network. Men need to network across the country to understand violence against women, violence against children is not accepted and will not and cannot be accepted in our society. We can’t do this until we network together,” he stated resolutely. The president said the men will be deployed to communities countrywide and will fully integrate every young person into the economic and social aspect of the country. “Those who require training, are going to build a platform for them to get training. There will be no excuse for men to deliver on this responsibility and deliver on what is required of us to deliver to our families and people in our society.”
In a direct message to attendees of the day’s programme, Dr. Ali stressed the need for people to understand the importance of the family of humanity. He said at the end of the day, people’s primary objective in life is to be good human beings. To be a good human being, he said, requires some action, dealing with each other in a particular way. “We are a beautiful country. We are one of few countries that have a very dynamic society. We are rich in religious heritage. We have the ability to take the message … Understanding that we have an important responsibility towards each other. “You don’t need to be rich to smile at each other; you don’t need to be rich to be kind,” Dr. Ali relayed. (DPI)
Oct 17, 2022CRTTF Mini & Pre-Cadet Championship… Guyana claimed their Girls Under-13 Team title of the Caribbean Region Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) Mini and Pre-Cadet Championship on Sunday at the...
Oct 17, 2022
Oct 17, 2022
Oct 17, 2022
Oct 16, 2022
Oct 16, 2022
Kaieteur News – The ubiquity of oil money is so strong in Guyana that its impact is greater than the explosion of any... more
Kaieteur News – The plans to build four-lane bypasses in the city and to widen the country’s public roads to four... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – At the height of Donald Trump’s Presidency of the United States (U.S.) when,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]