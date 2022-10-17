Help for the Animal Rescuers

Dear Editor,

Guyana owes a gigantic debt of gratitude to the small number of dedicated men and women who are devoting their precious time, energy and puny resources to rescuing and caring for abandoned and abused animals.

And they should not be repaid by unfulfilled promises from the President of the country which were made when he addressed Parliament on 11th February, 2021.

Over 19 months have since passed and the commitments made to the animals’ rights community have not materialised. In fact, some of these rescuers have been reduced to making appeals for assistance to obtain medications and other products for their animals. One well-known rescuer on the West Coast, Neeta Mangal has been desperately seeking to secure a suitable plot of land to construct a building to house the ever-growing number of stray animals for which she provides care.

However, within this same period, many similarly deserving groups in our society have received cash grants and other forms of support.

Another National Budget is currently being formulated and it hereby requested that:

1.An allocation be made for the construction of animal care facilities in each Administrative Region which will be fully equipped and manned.

An adequate monthly stipend be paid to every certified/registered animal rescuer. Allocation of funds be made for regular nation-wide spaying and neutering campaigns. This will substantially reduce the stray animal population therefore enhancing the communities and bolstering the efforts of the Ministry of Tourism to attract more visitors to our beautiful country.

I am also calling on the President and the Ministry of Housing to extend a humanitarian gesture and expeditiously provide Ms. Neeta Mangal a plot of land and assist with the construction of her building to accommodate her and the animals she rescues and cares for. She deserves no less.

Best regards

Ameer Hassan