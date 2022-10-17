Guyana secures Girls U13 Team title

Latest update October 17th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 17, 2022 Sports
CRTTF Mini & Pre-Cadet Championship…
Guyana claimed their Girls Under-13 Team title of the Caribbean Region Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) Mini and Pre-Cadet Championship on Sunday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), Homestretch Avenue.
The victorious female team, Guyana Team 1, which comprised of Jasmine Billingy and Samara Sukhai, met Jamaica in the final and prevailed 3 – 1. The athletes that battled on the Jamaican quad were Kayan Denton and Keeara Whyte.
In the Boys Under-13 Team event, St. Lucia defeated Trinidad and Tobago Team 1 in the semifinal round 3 – 1, while Guyana Team 1 progressed to the final with a 3 – 0 win over Jamaica in the other semi.
When St. Lucia and Guyana met in the final, it was the visiting side that prevailed 2 – 3 over the home team. Guyana’s team of Ebo McNeil and Malachi Moore played valiantly but were outdone in the end by Leshon Frnacis and Manie Eleuthere.
In the Boys Under-11 Team event, Jamaica reigned supreme over Trinidad and Tobago in the finale which ended 3 – 1.
On Saturday, Guyana Team 1 lost to Trinidad and Tobago 0 – 3 in the semifinal round while Guyana Team 2 suffered the same fate in the other semifinal, at the hands over the Jamaicans.
The Championship continues today at the same venue from 9:30 am. The organisers have also disclosed that the medals presentation ceremony for the Team Championships will be done today.
