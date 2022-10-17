Latest update October 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

Guyana secures Girls U13 Team title

Oct 17, 2022 Sports

CRTTF Mini & Pre-Cadet Championship…

Guyana claimed their Girls Under-13 Team title of the Caribbean Region Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) Mini and Pre-Cadet Championship on Sunday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), Homestretch Avenue.

A part of the action between Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago in the Under-11 Team Championship.

The victorious female team, Guyana Team 1, which comprised of Jasmine Billingy and Samara Sukhai, met Jamaica in the final and prevailed 3 – 1. The athletes that battled on the Jamaican quad were Kayan Denton and Keeara Whyte.

In the Boys Under-13 Team event, St. Lucia defeated Trinidad and Tobago Team 1 in the semifinal round 3 – 1, while Guyana Team 1 progressed to the final with a 3 – 0 win over Jamaica in the other semi.

When St. Lucia and Guyana met in the final, it was the visiting side that prevailed 2 – 3 over the home team. Guyana’s team of Ebo McNeil and Malachi Moore played valiantly but were outdone in the end by Leshon Frnacis and Manie Eleuthere.

In the Boys Under-11 Team event, Jamaica reigned supreme over Trinidad and Tobago in the finale which ended 3 – 1.

On Saturday, Guyana Team 1 lost to Trinidad and Tobago 0 – 3 in the semifinal round while Guyana Team 2 suffered the same fate in the other semifinal, at the hands over the Jamaicans.

The Championship continues today at the same venue from 9:30 am. The organisers have also disclosed that the medals presentation ceremony for the Team Championships will be done today.

 

 

