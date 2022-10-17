Latest update October 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

Guyana Cancer Society hosts medical outreach at Matthews Ridge

Oct 17, 2022 News

Scenes from Saturday’s medical outreach at Matthews Ridge, Region One

 

Kaieteur News – Some 300 persons on Saturday turned-up at the Pakera District Hospital, Matthews Ridge, Region One, to take advantage of a medical outreach held there by the Guyana Cancer Society.

The Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) collaborated with the Guyana Medical Relief, the US Embassy Humanitarian Assistance Program, the First Lady of Guyana Menstrual Hygiene Program, the Regional Health Director and the Regional Health Officer (RHO) of Region to conduct the outreach.

According to a press release sent out by the NGO,  300 patients turned up for specialist medical care in  internal medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics (antenatal care and obstetrics ultrasound), gynecology, VIA screening, psychiatry, dermatology, opthalmology, dentistry, and physiotherapy.

Some 144 hygiene packages were also distributed to women as part of the First Lady, Arya Ali’s menstrual hygiene program.  Some 12 women also received free mammograms (screening for breast cancer).

 

 

