Guyana Cancer Society hosts medical outreach at Matthews Ridge

Latest update October 17th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 17, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Some 300 persons on Saturday turned-up at the Pakera District Hospital, Matthews Ridge, Region One, to take advantage of a medical outreach held there by the Guyana Cancer Society.
The Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) collaborated with the Guyana Medical Relief, the US Embassy Humanitarian Assistance Program, the First Lady of Guyana Menstrual Hygiene Program, the Regional Health Director and the Regional Health Officer (RHO) of Region to conduct the outreach.
According to a press release sent out by the NGO, 300 patients turned up for specialist medical care in internal medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics (antenatal care and obstetrics ultrasound), gynecology, VIA screening, psychiatry, dermatology, opthalmology, dentistry, and physiotherapy.
Some 144 hygiene packages were also distributed to women as part of the First Lady, Arya Ali’s menstrual hygiene program. Some 12 women also received free mammograms (screening for breast cancer).
Oct 17, 2022CRTTF Mini & Pre-Cadet Championship… Guyana claimed their Girls Under-13 Team title of the Caribbean Region Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) Mini and Pre-Cadet Championship on Sunday at the...
Oct 17, 2022
Oct 17, 2022
Oct 17, 2022
Oct 16, 2022
Oct 16, 2022
Kaieteur News – The ubiquity of oil money is so strong in Guyana that its impact is greater than the explosion of any... more
Kaieteur News – The plans to build four-lane bypasses in the city and to widen the country’s public roads to four... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – At the height of Donald Trump’s Presidency of the United States (U.S.) when,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: glennlal[email protected] / [email protected]