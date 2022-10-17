Christianburg/Wismar regain the lead

GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 League…

– Dolphin reject Friendship

Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) continued their solid form which propelled them back to the top of the points table in the Petra organised GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers Under-18 Schools Football League, on Sunday at the Ministry of Education Ground.

CWSS brushed aside a hapless Cummings Lodge 4 – 0 to add maximum points to their tallies, which now stands at 12 points. They temporarily led the League with that win, before it was solidified following the results of the day’s final match between Golden Grove and President’s College, which ended in a stalemate.

Prior to the Golden Grove versus President’s College encounter, both teams were on ten points each, but the stalemate meant they share points, and are now both on 11 points, in second and third, respectively.

In the other two matches, Dolphin produced a stunning performance against a depleted Friendship unit, to win 6 – 0 while North Ruimveldt comfortably got the better of West Ruimveldt.

Dolphin’s victory started the day’s line up of matches. Jequan Cole crafted a helmet-trick with goals in the first minute, 34th, 51st and 68th minutes while a goal each came from Jamal Williams (58’) and Daniel DeHaarte(68’).

The match that followed saw the Linden team being led by Demoll Warner’s brace (28’, 69’) along with a goal each from Kelvin Hintzen (26’) and Amani King (34’). CWSS had to run without their coach for the second half of the encounter after he was ejected by the referee on the brink of half time.

North Ruimveldt got past West Ruimveldt in commanding fashion as goals from Hansjie Camacho, Omar Sam, Jevon Pluck and Jayden James, gave them the full three points which has kept them in contention for the title. However, North will be without Sam, a regular scorer, next match after he picked up a red card.

After five rounds, CWSS lead with 12 points ahead of Golden Grove and President’s College, both on 11 points, while North Ruimveldt trail closely in fourth with 10 points. Cummings Lodge stills sit in fifth place with six points while Dolphin moved on to five points in sixth place.

West Ruimveldt are in the penultimate spot with a point while Friendship, without points, can’t seem to find their way out of the basement.