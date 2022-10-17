Cheating is problems!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – It used to be a time when de one thing dat people did not condone was cheating on yuh taxes. Nowadays, de mo yuh cheat pun yuh taxes, de more respected yuh does be in society. Dat is how yuh know de world going upside down.

Dem sportsmen cheating. Dem even claiming a man cheating in Chess and dat is not considered by some people as a sport. Dem does call it game.

De Russians dem seh bin cheating by using illegal substances. Dem did even ban dem from de Olympics at one time. Now we hearing about people getting ban not fuh cheating but fuh not tekkin a test.

A tennis star didn’t get fuh play in de Australian Open because he was not vaccinated. De world going upside down.

But de best is de man wah end up in jail and find out dat he girlfriend cheat pon he. Dat is double loss.

When a man go to jail, he does lose some of he rights. He does retain he right to life but he freedom of movement does be curtailed. He nah enjoy de fullness of odder rights.

But now it look as if when a man go to jail, he losing mo dan he rights. A woman claim how she spouse go to jail and when he was in de lockup, she went with someone else. She claim dat is not cheating, she don’t consider dat cheating because de man was in jail.

So it look as if when yuh get jail, you does lose yuh rights but you better half does get de right fuh go and do what dem want with somebody else. Dat is how dem boys look at it.

Talk half, leff half.