Bandits invade Ogle yard

Oct 17, 2022 News
– robs family, ride away with motorcycle
Kaieteur News – Three bandits – one of them armed with a gun last week invaded the yard of a family living at Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD), robbing them of their cellular phones, a haversack and a motorcycle.
The crime was caught on security cameras mounted on the family’s home and it showed that the bandits walked into the family’s yard around 18:36hrs last week Monday while a couple was relaxing outside.
They walked up to where the man and his wife were sitting at a table and the one armed with a gun grabbed a cell phone and knocked the woman behind her head. Another started searching the man’s pockets to relieve him of whatever valuables they could find. It appeared as though they relieved him of his motorcycle keys. The trio grabbed another cell phone and a haversack that were on the table before escaping with the man’s motorcycle that was park at the front of his yard. Police are currently searching for the criminals.
