Pres. Ali talks up proposed development for Berbice

…promises new Berbice Bridge, technical training college

Kaieteur News – Following a two-year hiatus, the Berbice Exposition hosted by the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) was held over the weekend.

At the launch, President Irfaan Ali who gave the feature address highlighted his government’s plan which he said was in tune with the vision of building a modern Guyana, in 2030 and beyond, noting, that investments are being made in infrastructure, human resources, institutional capacity, and the building out of the right adaptable technology to position the economy.

He also pointed out that it is critical for Guyana to also become a leader in environmental, bio-diversity service and ecological service. The President said that Guyana must also become a leader in food production, agriculture, technology, health, education and more. Ali revealed that the government will be launching a transformative project in the ICT sector and this will be in conjunction with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government and will see the training of 150,000 Guyanese as coders in online trading, “the first ever in this part of the world.”

He added that such investments are for the people “not only the GOAL programme but right here in Berbice, we are launching the development of the Guyana Technical Training College – an investment of more than US$120M that will train all the technical people required for our economy, whether it is the oil and gas sector… Hospitality, we need in the next three years, more than 6000 new entrants in the hospitality sector and we are building the capacity in Berbice to give world-class training.”

Oil Refinery for Regions 5 and 6

Ali also announced that a 30,000-barrel oil refinery for national security will soon take shape in Region 6 and that an advertisement for the request for a proposal has been sent out. According to him, within two months submissions will be accepted from individuals interested in the refinery which will open opportunities in transport and logistics, the service industry, the construction industry, the rental industry and much more.

This he said is in tune with one of the pillars of the government’s developmental pathway for Guyana to become a leader in renewable energy and fossil fuel. Adding that, “the potential of Amaila Falls project, the catalysing of the gas field to be an important part in the supply of energy around the Guyana shield corridor and in all of this Regions 5 and 6 are well positioned to be the centerpiece of growth and development.”

He also mentioned that plans are in place for the construction of a new Berbice bridge, and Corentyne river bridge (Suriname/Guyana) which will lay the framework for the new duty-free zone, economic development zone “that will add the impetus to support a deep-water harbour here.”

While noting that “Regions 5 and 6 are well positioned, Ali said that his government is finalising work for the construction of the new stadium that will be built to ICC standard, the new mall, hotel, and recreational centre. All of which will be situated at Palmyra. Currently the Disability Centre and Call Centre are under construction at the said location. “We are not working by guess, we are working by a clear-cut agenda,” the President said.

President of the CCCC Mohamed Raffik in his address lauded the government for their forward approach to developing the country and also said that that Berbice Expo & Trade Fair is the largest the CCCC has ever held. He said this “is similar to what is happening in the country, so much going on, it’s difficult to keep pace.” Raffik said that the Expo is taking place when “Guyana is spending the first set of money that has gone to our budget from oil and you would know what you see going on here, a lot of money is being spent on infrastructure…” Businesses in arts and craft, manufacturing, agriculture, utilities, food, were all on display at the Expo. The Exposition closes today.