Venezuelan man hospitalised at GPHC after Berbice accident

– Good Samaritan trying to find victim’s relatives

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News – An accident outside the New Amsterdam Hospital two Saturdays ago has left a Venezuelan man hospitalised with injuries which might have contributed to him losing his memory.

Suspicious of the memory loss development came from Garfield Skeete, the man who rushed the Venezuelan into the hospital after the accident. Skeete, who has visited the man a few times in hospital, said that he tried to ask the man about his relatives so that he could notify them but this has thus far been futile.

As such, Skeete, a resident of East Berbice, Corentyne, decided to reach out to this newspaper in his quest to find the man’s relatives.

Recounting the night of the accident to this newspaper, Skeete said that on Saturday, October 8, last, John was struck down by a pickup driven by a popular Berbice businessman in front of the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

He explained that it was around 20:30hours, and he along with his five-year-old son, and John had just exited a vehicle and were attempting to cross the road via the pedestrian crossing in front of the hospital when tragedy struck.

“A car man put on his hazard light while we were crossing the road but a F150 black vehicle owned by a popular Berbice businessman undertake the car and hit the Spanish man. The businessman then came over and asked if ‘He ain’t dead yet?’ and that’s when we put some licks on he and then called the police,” Skeete said.

He added that John was rushed into the hospital in an unconscious state and the following morning was transported to the GPHC. John, he said, has since undergone two surgeries.

According to Skeete, while he doesn’t know John well, he had learned that the man had travelled from Region One for work in Berbice but was laid off due to some issues.

“I know he was at Berbice River Bridge seeking passage to come to Georgetown,” said Skeete.

Skeete said that his efforts at helping to find the man’s relatives were interrupted as he was arrested by police for assaulting the businessman.

“The police had called me and told me to come to the station to give additional information. When I went to the station I give them a statement and then they arrest me for assaulting the businessman. They kept me in custody from Wednesday and released me Thursday afternoon,” the man said.

According to Skeete, the police had arrested him because the businessman was reportedly hospital as a result of the beating he received the night of the accident. “They arrested me but they had already released the businessman and his vehicle and up to now they didn’t charge he [the businessman] for the accident,” Skeete disclosed.

Skeete is hopeful that anyone who recognises John will inform his relatives as soon as possible. Persons with any helpful information can contact Kaieteur News on telephone number 225-8491 or 225-8482.