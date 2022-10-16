Latest update October 16th, 2022 12:59 AM

Table Tennis stalwart Orville Haslam to visit Guyana

Oct 16, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean table tennis legend, Orville Haslam, will visit Guyana to be part of the Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Congress, scheduled for Tuesday, October 18 at the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) Headquarters.

Orville Haslam O.D

The CRTTF is headed by the president of the St Lucia Table Tennis Association (SLTTA) Teddy Matthews, and has Bob Roopnarine as their Secretary General.

The Jamaica-born Haslam, now resident in St, Vincent and the Grenadines, is currently President of this country’s Table Tennis Association.

Orville Haslam ruled the tables in the Caribbean during his distinguished playing career.

Subject to correction, but Haslam could well be one of very few, if not the only one, with close to six decades of unbroken involvement with table tennis in the Caribbean since his attachment to the sport dates back to the 1960s.

Haslam has had great battles with Guyanese George Braithwaite, Errol Caetano, Juan Vila Dom, Mansingh Marsingh, and Raul Betancourt, among other Caribbean greats

Haslam dominated the sport in the Caribbean between 1967 and 1971, winning: five straight single titles; three mixed doubles titles with Monica DeSouza; three men’s doubles with Trevor Campbell; and leading his country to team championships through the 1960s and 70s.

