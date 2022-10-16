Secondary school teachers exposed to Printmaking Techniques

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education recognises that creativity and innovation must be carefully channelled to meet the needs of society. As such, educating the nation in the arts, particularly Visual Arts contributes significantly to the development of creative and critical thinkers. Creative and critical thinkers are necessary to resolve complex situations that exist in our everyday society.

As such, the Ministry is positioning its teachers and educators through consistent training to meet the needs of the 21st Century learner. In a Press Release, the Ministry noted that the mandate of the integration of the Expressive Arts (Dance, Drama, Music and Visual Arts) is the responsibility of the Unit of Allied Arts. The department in rolling out its mandate has engaged the services of CSEC Chief Examiner, Mr. Wayne Branch to address the needs of the CSEC Visual Arts programme. In this regard, Mr. Branch conducted a three-day Printmaking workshop from October 11 – 13, and a one-day Syllabus Sensitization Training on October 14.

Twenty-Five Specialist Secondary school teachers from education districts #3, 4, 5, 9, 10 and Georgetown benefited from training in basic and advance Printmaking Techniques. The workshop aimed at providing teachers with basic and advance skills in CSEC printmaking techniques and fostered the expansion of knowledge in the art form to aid teachers to better prepare students in the Expressive Form.

The Revised Syllabus Meeting exposed 35 teachers from education districts #2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10 and Georgetown to the CSEC Revised Visual Arts Syllabus effective for examinations from May-June 2024. This training allowed teachers to carefully examine the syllabus and note major changes with the view to transition from teaching the current syllabus to the revised syllabus.

The initiative of these trainings is a collaborative approach that is aimed at bridging the gaps to enable teachers to expand their competencies, knowledge, skills and concepts. This expansion will equip learners to acquire the skills necessary to successfully respond to global standards. The training should not be seen as a comprehensive programme but rather an impetus for in-depth investigation into various aspects of the subject.