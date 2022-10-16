President Irfaan Ali and the Sport Ministry deserves credit

HEAR ME OUT!

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Someone recently asked me, if I’ve noticed that my weekly column has taken a tone to only highlight the flaws of sports administration in Guyana.

They said while I’m unbiased in my writing, the recent columns, especially those critical of the Government, could easily be interpreted as an ‘axe to grind’.

I promptly responded, no, while offering an explanation. However, I didn’t dismiss their observation.

That person is an avid reader of the Kaieteur News and was amongst the first people to congratulate me on establishing a sports column; the only one of its kind in all the local daily newspapers.

I’m bombarded almost daily by readers with ideas and areas to touch on, but what was said about the tone of my columns troubled me. So I began reflecting.

My reflection took me to compare the Governments I grew under and currently living under their rule, really diving into how sport was and is being treated by the Heads-of-State, which lead to today’s column – President Mohamed Irfaan Ali deserves much credit for his attempt to accelerate sports development in Guyana…

…and here’s why.

Before I go on, let me just point this out…the PPP/C Government of the past were not known as ‘into sports’ and they have a proven track record to use as an example of just how much they didn’t care for the sector.

In fact, since 1992, until they relinquished power in 2015, the PPP/C in 23 years, have built three facilities for sports – The Guyana National Stadium (2007), the National Aquatic Centre (2011) and the National Track and Field Centre (2015).

Add that to what was a seemingly non-functional Sports Ministry and National Sports Commission (NSC) and what you’ll get is a Government that truly didn’t care. But it’s not like things changed following the 2015 elections; it got worst.

Usually, during an election campaign, governments and prospective governments would put forward a manifesto; many of which rarely focused on sports development – but not the one presented by President Ali’s administration.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) in their manifesto had promised to provide a special fund for upgrading sports and cultural facilities while ensuring ensure that each region has a premium, multi-purpose sporting facility that could be used for multiple events.

In their 2021 budget for sport, of the $1.5B put aside, $915.5M was allocated for the transforming of community grounds into modern state-of-the-art sports facilities, commencing in Regions 2, 6 and 10.

They also promised to build a sports academy to serve all regions, which was rolled out by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, after first establishing its core sports disciplines and having $320M to its disposal from the 2021 budget for sports.

Fast-forward to the 2022 budget, where $3.2B was allocated to the sports sector.

During his presentation in the National Assembly, Dr Ashni Singh said the 2022 budget for sports was to ensure that the Government deliver on President Ali’s vision of a “bottom-up approach” to the development of sports, where the Government, through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, strived to strengthen their partnerships with sports associations and continued emphasis on community grounds.

The Finance Minister reported that in 2021, 25 community grounds across Regions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 10 were upgraded.

We can argue or point out the need to have those already-upgraded community grounds properly managed, but what we can’t argue is that a promise wasn’t delivered.

While there’s a robust and hard-working NSC and Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with a Head-of-State leading the charge for the change in the landscape for sports.

I’ll admit, that much consideration should be given to the country’s elite athletes, and a meeting with President Ali to ascertain their needs and challenges.

I would also like to see the president taking the lead to ensure that those proposed facilities are accelerated at the same pace as the other development happening in Guyana in other sectors.

The realisation of a sports policy should now be placed on President Ali’s agenda. We’ve seen a lot of sectors under this Government being policy driven and sports should not be left behind.

President Ali’s administration is making it clear of using the country’s oil wealth to develop Guyana, with sports being considered as part of the transformation.

This particular column is by no means turning a blind eye to the much-needed development in sports, but it is to give credit where it’s due.

This column is to give credit to the apparent commitment of President Ali’s administration to move sports forward.

It was the famous Pat Riley who once said, “There are only two options regarding commitment. You’re either IN or you’re OUT; there is no such thing as life in-between.”