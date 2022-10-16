October Golf continues today at Lusignan Golf Club

Kaieteur News – With two weeks remaining until the big year-end GTT Guyana Open Golf tournament, Lusignan Golf Club proudly hosts Atlantic JZ Energy’s exciting two-person team, best ball scramble. Today’s tournament Tees off at 9am at the Lusignan Golf Club.

Players will be competing for trophies and prizes including Pro-v1 golf balls. Today’s competition will be one last chance for players to have fun in a team setting and fine tune various aspects of their golf shots and strategies in preparation for the month end two-day GTT Guyana Open Championship.

Both female and male defending champions will be looking for incredible trifectas. Shanella London and Avinda Kishore will be defending their 2021 Ladies and Men’s titles after both were able to capture best golfer titles a week ago at the Suriname Invitational. If Kishore and London go on to win in two weeks, they will crown off a remarkable year of dominance and go into 2023 holding both countries best golfer titles.

Procedure of Play – The team play will see both players tee off from the teeing area, they will then choose which player’s ball position they will continue to play from. Upon selection both players will play from that position and then select again which position to play from. This will continue this way until the completion of the hole.

CEO of Atlantic JZ Energy Jessel Mohammed, an accomplished +2 handicap former college amateur and professional USA golfer spoke at the launch on Friday. Jessel will be host and player in his company’s inaugural golf tournament at LGC. He said the company is excited to join forces with the Lusignan Golf Club and look forward to making this best ball tournament a staple event each year.

Atlantic JZ Energy Inc, a joint venture between Atlantic Marine Supplies Inc and JZ Energy Services Ltd led by Jessel Mohammed and Vincent Thakur. Our co-founders have combined twenty one years of expertise in the regional oil and gas sector.

Golf is often described as 90 percent played between the ears. It involves one’s ability to think his/her way around the golf course, choosing their shots carefully and balancing the risks versus reward of each shot. In a similar way the team at Atlantic JZ Energy with 14 years’ experience in the oil and gas sector must always figure out the best way to deal with pressure. As is stated below the name on the company’s website, the focus is on pressure control – Today’s winning pair will be the team that keeps the pressure of the moment under control.