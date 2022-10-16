‘None of the young players showed they are ready for this level’ says Coach Crandon

GCB bringing back senior inter-county is great move

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Yesterday’s GCB Inter County game between defending Champions Berbice and President’s X1 at Providence was called off without a ball being leaving the teams to share the points.

Despite President’s X1 getting their two in three games the players were disappointed in not getting play.

“Everyone was disappointed not to get play today (yesterday). Each opportunity to play gives the players a chance to perform and ask the selectors questions. Unfortunately conditions today were unsuitable for cricket and I thought the umpires made the right decision to call it off,” informed the 40-old Esuan Crandon who is the Coach of the President’s X1, who are the fourth team in the tournament, along with three County teams.

The former fast bowler from Rose Hall Town in Berbice explained that the young players were given the opportunity to play Inter county cricket and demonstrate their talent.

DCCs Shamar Yearwood timed the ball well and hit seven fours and three sixes in an unbeaten 67 but he was the only batter along with Skipper and National opener Trevon Griffith to reach 50.

Griffith, who had in his ranks young players Matthew Nandu and Mavindra Dindyal who played for West Indies U-19s in addition to National U-19 players Zachary Jodah and Jonathan Rampersaud but none of them made significant scores in their two outings.

“None of the young players really showed that they’re ready for the level of cricket. It was an ideal opportunity for them to ask the selectors questions with solid batting, bowling and fielding performances. Hopefully we can see something of the sort during the next two games (today and Tuesday’s final).

I believe a better support network with high quality coaching will help them to better understand their game,” added Crandon who played the first of his 38 First-Class games in 2001 as a 19-year-old and took 90 wickets.

Speaking about the return of the Inter-County tournament after an absence of eight years, Crandon, the Head Coach of the Guyana side which won five consecutive Regional First-Class titles under Leon Johnson captaincy, said he missed the rivalry of Inter county cricket.

“The move by GCB to reintroduce the competition is highly appreciated by most people and

It’s always a great pleasure to represent your county at the senior level and I’m sure the players are happy to be playing Inter county cricket,” concluded Crandon, who played 28 List ‘A’ and 18 T20 matches.