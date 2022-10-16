Hat-tricks from Moore, LaRose highlight second day

COURTS Pee Wee U11 Football Tournament

Huge wins for Winfer Gardens and West Ruimveldt

Kaieteur News – The second day of the 9th COURTS Pee Wee Under-11 Schools Football Tournament was contested on Saturday at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground where another 12 matches were scheduled to be staged.

Unfortunately, only seven of the 12 matches were played, while the other five were decided by the walkover route.

However, the encounters that were played were not short of thrilling plays by the future footballers of the nation.

St. Pius’ Octain Moore and Marian Academy’s Christiano LaRose featured both produced hat-tricks for teams that easily claimed victory.

Moore achieved his hat-trick against Den Amstel in a match that ended 7 – 0. Ezekiel Lynch was the first to score for the victorious side in the second minute then completed a brace with a goal in the 18th minute. Omar Moses (7’) also scored early for his side before Moore’s performance got his goals in the 26th, 28th and 30th minutes. Javani Tullock accounted for the other goal in the 38th minute.

In Marian Academy’s victory against St. Margaret’s that ended 5 – 0, Maxwell Viapree opened the scoring in the fourth minute then Nyal George doubled the lead for Marian Academy. After that, La Rose found the back of the net in the 12th, 16th and 39th minute to put the win beyond doubt.

David De Costa was among the scorers for Redeemer once more as his double proved crucial in Redeemer’s 3 – 2 win against F.E Pollard. De Costa scored in the sixth minute before the opposition’s Darren McFarrell answered with the equaliser three minutes later.

De Costa struck once more in the 13th minute to regain the lead but Farrell had the answer once more, this time four minutes later. However, it was the question from Redemeer’s Adiel Hamilton in the 40th minute that was the decider of an intriguing showdown.

Winfer Gardens’ 6 – 0 win against St. Stephens was also a nice game to watch. Doubles from Shamar Bishop (11’, 19’) and Niquan Harlequin (26’, 29’) laid a good foundation the win and also opened the gates to goals from Andrew Robertson (35’) and Jaheem Jansen (32’).

West Ruimveldt dominated against Colaaco to win 5 – 0 as a doubles from Dane Vancooten (20’, 25’) and Aaron Archer (15’, 30) along with a successful strike from Malachi Alleyne (40’) was enough to get them over the line.

Enterprise were triumphant against Ann’s Grove in a match that ended 4 – 0. A double from Jasha Haynes (6’, 10’) along with goals from Dontay Kowlessar (18’) and Isandro Vincent (34‘) propelled Enterprise to victory.

In the North Georgetown versus Soesdyke showdown, Nathan Roberts’ 10th minute foal for latter was all that was needed for the win that read 0 – 1 on the score sheet.

Meanwhile, St. Pius, Den Amstel, Tucville, Craig and Smith’s Memorial earned the walkover victories against Mocha, St. Agnes, Sophia, Graham’s Hall and Timehri, respectively.

The tournament continues next Saturday, October 22, at the same venue with another 12 matches.