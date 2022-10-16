Latest update October 16th, 2022 12:59 AM

ExxonMobil Guyana pumps $3.6M into New Era Futsal tournament

Oct 16, 2022 Sports

– Tournament kicks off on October 21

Kaieteur News – New Era Entertainment yesterday announced ExxonMobil Guyana as the title sponsor for their annual Futsal Tournament, following the handing over $3.6M from the global oil and gas corporation.

ExxonMobil Guyana’s Community Relations Manager Suzanne De Abreu (first from left) hands over a symbolic cheque to the New Era Entertainment representatives.

This year’s tournament is set for October 21, 22, 28, and 29, and finals on November 5, at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden.

The New Era/ ExxonMobil futsal tournament will feature 16 teams, with Hard Knocks, Team Unknown, Silver Bullets, Swag and Aroaima already confirming their participation for a chance to cash in on the tournament’s winner’s purse of $400,000.

Pioneered in 2016 by New Era Entertainment, the ExxonMobil futsal tournament aims to strengthen the presence of sporting events in Linden.

New Era Entertainment extended thanks to Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, Prime Minister of Guyana, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, and Sport and the Guyana Football Federation.

In the past, New Era Entertainment and ExxonMobil Guyana have partnered to host two senior team tournaments and a school tournament.

ExxonMobil Guyana also funded the construction of a bleacher at the now-defunct Mackenzie Sports Club basketball court.

