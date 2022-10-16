ExxonMobil Guyana pumps $3.6M into New Era Futsal tournament

Latest update October 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 16, 2022 Sports
– Tournament kicks off on October 21
Kaieteur News – New Era Entertainment yesterday announced ExxonMobil Guyana as the title sponsor for their annual Futsal Tournament, following the handing over $3.6M from the global oil and gas corporation.
This year’s tournament is set for October 21, 22, 28, and 29, and finals on November 5, at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden.
The New Era/ ExxonMobil futsal tournament will feature 16 teams, with Hard Knocks, Team Unknown, Silver Bullets, Swag and Aroaima already confirming their participation for a chance to cash in on the tournament’s winner’s purse of $400,000.
Pioneered in 2016 by New Era Entertainment, the ExxonMobil futsal tournament aims to strengthen the presence of sporting events in Linden.
New Era Entertainment extended thanks to Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, Prime Minister of Guyana, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson, and Sport and the Guyana Football Federation.
In the past, New Era Entertainment and ExxonMobil Guyana have partnered to host two senior team tournaments and a school tournament.
ExxonMobil Guyana also funded the construction of a bleacher at the now-defunct Mackenzie Sports Club basketball court.
Oct 16, 2022Kaieteur News – The official opening ceremony of the Caribbean Region Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) Mini and Pre-Cadet Championship took place yesterday, a day after the matches commenced in...
Oct 16, 2022
Oct 16, 2022
Oct 16, 2022
Oct 16, 2022
Oct 16, 2022
Kaieteur News – I want to publicly state my profound appreciation of the Stabroek News (SN) for one of the best editorials... more
Kaieteur News – Within our society there are thousands of good professionals. They are not Politicians; they simply... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – At the height of Donald Trump’s Presidency of the United States (U.S.) when,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]