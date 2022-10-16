Everest CC Masters overcome Wakenaam Masters by six runs

Kaieteur News – Everest Cricket Club Masters defeated Wakenaam Masters by six runs when the teams collided in the 25-over fixture on Sunday last.

Batting first, Everest Masters posted 166-6, at the Everest Cricket Club. The home team lost opener Sahadeo Hardaiow (12) bowled by Siddiq Mohamed and Rishi Hiralall (02) lbw to Kennard Lewis before Saheed Mohamed and Basil Persaud added 32 for the third wicket. Mohamed struck two fours before he was taken off Lewis for 26, while Persaud was caught off Navishaul Pooran for 30 with three fours.

Gavin Singh made 36 with one four and one six, while Ronald Jaisingh contributed 12 as Lewis had 2-23 and Pooran 2-25.

Wakenaam Masters responded with 160-9. They were off to a slow start with openers R.

Chetram (09) and Reon Venture (12) adding 18 before they were separated. Pooran soon went for six and Raymond Bacchus departed for 10 as the visitors found themselves at 63-4. However, Ryan Adams and Lewis put on 51 for the fifth wicket to steady the chase. Adams hit four fours before he was caught off Gavin Singh, while Lewis who smashed Singh for three towering sixes was bowled by the said bowler for 25.

Siddiq Mohamed and Nazeer Mohamed made 12 each while Narendra Pooran scored 10 as Wakenaam fell just short.

Singh bagged 5-37 and was named man of the match.

Meanwhile, Wakenaam Masters won the dominoes competition. Wakenaam Masters amassed 49 games to beat Hot Shot on 46 and BGs 41.

Krishundat Hansraj, Baldeo Persaud and Ano Kumar made 10 each for the winners.