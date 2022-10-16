Dave Tajeshwar softball memorial competition bowls off Sunday

Kaieteur News – Dave Tajeshwar memorial softball over-40, 20-overs competition is set to bowl off Sunday with three matches at various venues in Region Two, Essequibo Coast.

The round-robin tournament will be run by the Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) with attracting cash incentives along and trophies.

According to Chairman of the ESCL Wakeel Layne, the venues will be announced shortly.

Seven teams will be participating and they are: Sunrisers Masters, Queenstown Tigers, Caribbean Cricket Club 2, Hibernia Strikers, Invaders Masters, Ravens Sports Club and Devonshire Castle Sports Club.

Layne also informed that the winning team will collect $100,000 and a trophy while the runners-up will take home $40,000 and a trophy. Most Valuable Player in the final will receive $10,000 and a trophy. Players with the most wickets and runs will grab $20,000 and the player with most catches in the competition will cash in $10,000. The victorious side will collect 17 t-shirts as part of their prizes.

Layne also took the opportunity to thank all the sponsors for coming on board again as they are still aiming high to keep the game popular in the Region.

Layne stated that this competition will be very special as they are playing the competition in memory of Dave who passed away earlier this year in New York.

Dave was an ardent supporter of the game and would have also played softball cricket for a long time. His brother Vo Tajeshwar is one of the sponsors for this year’s competition again.

The other sponsors are: V&G Auto Repair (Vo Tajeshwar), Big G Auto Repair (Gary Mohamed), Regency Paint (Tom Bacchus), Layne Agri’s Electronic and Marine Shop (Salim Layne), Hassim Kitchen Cabinet (Azeem Mohamed), Ravi Persaud, Manik Persaud and Robert Hanoman.

Layne thanked the sponsors for their contribution and since the formation of the League three years ago they have been loyal to the ESCL.

Meanwhile, the fixture for the opening round as follows: defending champion Caribbean Cricket Club 2 versus Invaders Masters. Sunrisers Masters will clash with Devonshire Castle Sports Club while Hibernia Strikers and Ravens Sports Club will do battle. Queenstown Tigers have drawn the bye.